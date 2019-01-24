Here’s What’s New On Netflix For February: Gerard Way’s ‘Umbrella Academy’ Among 38 New Originals On Full List

On Wednesday, January 23, Netflix announced what appears to be a strong lineup of new offerings for February, including no less than 38 originals as tallied by BGR.com. These new additions range from novel feature films starring big-name Hollywood talent to new cooking series — and one major comic book adaptation.
With the collaboration between Marvel Entertainment and Netflix seeming to be in its final stages — with the recent cancellations of three Marvel superhero shows, as Forbes.com reported — Netflix has moved on to Dark Horse Comics for new material to feed the comics-hungry segment of its market.
Debuting midway through the month, on February 15, The Umbrella Academy looks poised to capture imaginations. The show was not created by a known comic book writer, but by rock star Gerard Way, former lead singer of the band My Chemical Romance — along with artist Gabriel Ba. The Dark Horse / Netflix series starts with, according to Dark Horse, “an inexplicable worldwide event, 47 extraordinary children spontaneously born by women who’d previously shown no signs of pregnancy.” Needless to say, these mystery kids have extraordinary abilities — and the rest is comic book history.
Following the success of its Sandra Bullock-led horror-thriller The Bird Box, the service’s biggest hit to date, according to the Guardian, Netflix offers a new horror film featuring top Hollywood stars.
Topped by Jake Gyllenhaal, Rene Russo, and Toni Collette — Velvet Buzzsaw is set in the high-stakes world of Los Angeles art dealers, and tells the tale of “a supernatural force [that] enacts revenge on those who have allowed their greed to get in the way of art,” according to the horror site Bloody Disgusting.
See the Velvet Buzzsaw trailer below, followed by the full list of Netflix offerings coming in February.
