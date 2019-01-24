Here’s What’s New On Netflix For February: Gerard Way’s ‘Umbrella Academy’ Among 38 New Originals On Full List

Streaming service debuts 38 original shows, specials, and movies. Also unveils Hollywood classics, including all four 'Jaws' films and 'The 40-Year-Old Virgin.'

On Wednesday, January 23, Netflix announced what appears to be a strong lineup of new offerings for February, including no less than 38 originals as tallied by BGR.com. These new additions range from novel feature films starring big-name Hollywood talent to new cooking series — and one major comic book adaptation.

With the collaboration between Marvel Entertainment and Netflix seeming to be in its final stages — with the recent cancellations of three Marvel superhero shows, as Forbes.com reported — Netflix has moved on to Dark Horse Comics for new material to feed the comics-hungry segment of its market.

Debuting midway through the month, on February 15, The Umbrella Academy looks poised to capture imaginations. The show was not created by a known comic book writer, but by rock star Gerard Way, former lead singer of the band My Chemical Romance — along with artist Gabriel Ba. The Dark Horse / Netflix series starts with, according to Dark Horse, “an inexplicable worldwide event, 47 extraordinary children spontaneously born by women who’d previously shown no signs of pregnancy.” Needless to say, these mystery kids have extraordinary abilities — and the rest is comic book history.

Following the success of its Sandra Bullock-led horror-thriller The Bird Box, the service’s biggest hit to date, according to the Guardian, Netflix offers a new horror film featuring top Hollywood stars.

Topped by Jake Gyllenhaal, Rene Russo, and Toni Collette — Velvet Buzzsaw is set in the high-stakes world of Los Angeles art dealers, and tells the tale of “a supernatural force [that] enacts revenge on those who have allowed their greed to get in the way of art,” according to the horror site Bloody Disgusting.

See the Velvet Buzzsaw trailer below, followed by the full list of Netflix offerings coming in February.

February 1

About a Boy

American Pie

American Pie 2

American Wedding

As Good as It Gets

Billy Elliot

Dear Ex

Final Destination

Free Rein: Valentine’s Day

Hairspray

Hostel

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Personal Shopper

Pretty in Pink

Russian Doll

Siempre bruja

The Edge of Seventeen

True: Happy Hearts Day

Velvet Buzzsaw

February 2

Bordertown: Season 2

Romance is a Bonus Book

February 3

Disney’s Beverly Hills Chihuahua

February 5

Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner

February 6

The Soloist

February 8

¡Nailed It! México

El árbol de la sangre

High Flying Bird

Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black Histor

One Day at a Time: Season 3

ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 2

Unauthorized Living

February 9

The Break: Season 2

February 10

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2

February 11

Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine

Little Women

February 14

Dating Around

Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho

February 15

Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy

The Breaker Upperers

The Dragon Prince: Season 2

The Umbrella Academy

Yucatan

February 16

Black Sea

Studio 54

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

February 21

The Drug King

February 22

Chef’s Table: Volume 6

Firebrand

GO! Vive a tu manera

Paddleton

Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous)

Rebellion: Season 2

Suburra: Season 2

The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 2

The Photographer of Mauthausen

Workin’ Moms

February 25

Dolphin Tale 2

February 26

Our Idiot Brother

February 27

Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie

February 28

Jeopardy!: Collection 2

The Rebound