White House Advisor Kellyanne Conway’s Husband Called Trump A ‘Laughingstock, Incompetent, Self-Parody’

Attorney George T. Conway III has had harsh words.

Kellyanne Conway is a familiar face to most Americans; the sassy blonde who defends President Donald Trump and the White House as his advisor.

But it turns out her fondness for her boss is not a mutual affection shared with her husband, attorney George T. Conway III.

He is quick with his snarky tweets and comments about Trump, fodder for those who aren’t fans of the nation’s leader. People compiled a top 10 list of Conway’s hard-hitting comebacks about the president. A few are quite eye-popping.

When Washington Examiner’s chief political correspondent Byron York tweeted about the “supreme weirdness” of the ongoing government shutdown and how a “majority would support” Trump’s proposal to build a border wall, Conway called the president “incompetent.”

“Not weird at all. Trump is a master at alienating people he ought to be trying to, and should be able to, persuade. And that’s because he can’t make a coherent argument. He’s incompetent,” he tweeted.

In October, Conway and Neal Katyal, the former acting U.S. solicitor general from the Obama administration, penned an opinion piece that was published in the Washington Post. It was “highly critical” of Trump’s proposal to end birthright citizenship, People shared.

The two jointly spoke out in opposition to the president and claimed “he was wrong.” They alleged that the “Fourteenth Amendment affirms the ancient and fundamental rule of citizenship by birth within the territory” — “including all children here born of resident aliens.”

'Laughingstock, Incompetent, Self-Parody': What Kellyanne Conway's Husband Has Said About Trump — and How She Feels https://t.co/Exf0gKs7qW — People (@people) January 24, 2019

After the Washington Post shared a story on Twitter about “Inside Trump’s defiance on the longest shutdown ever,” Conway retweeted the story and added his two cents’ worth.

“If the CEO of a public company behaved so irrationally and erratically, he’d be cashiered outright or, at the very least, placed on leave for a psychiatric assessment,” he stated.

One month after their column on the birthright citizenship move, Conway and Katyal wrote another opinion piece together for the New York Times after Trump named his acting attorney general.

“Trump’s installation of Matthew Whitaker as acting attorney general of the United States after forcing the resignation of Jeff Sessions is unconstitutional. It’s illegal. And it means that anything Mr. Whitaker does, or tries to do, in that position is invalid,” they wrote.

When commenting on Trump’s tendency toward aggressive and candid messages shared on Twitter, Politico’s chief economic correspondent Ben White stated that “it’s gotten to the point where I don’t know if it’s a real tweet from the president or a parody account.” Conway chimed in.

“We have a president who unwittingly is a self-parody,” he tweeted.

Conway, Katyal and Trevor Potter, former commissioner and chairman of the Federal Election Commission, penned another opinion piece for the Washington Post that again criticized Trump and his claim that he didn’t violate campaign finance law.

When Burger King tweeted a comical response to the president’s tweet about serving Clemson University’s champion football team more than 1,000 “hamberders,” Conway couldn’t hold back. Burger King tweeted, “due to a large order placed yesterday, we’re all out of hamberders. Just serving hamburgers today.”

Conway retweeted Burger King’s tweet then added a snarky comment.

“Think of how much of a laughingstock a president has to become to have *Burger King* make fun of him. Sad,” he wrote.

Conway’s tweets and opinion pieces haven’t gone unnoticed. CNN’s Dana Bash flat out asked Kellyanne Conway, “What is up with your husband’s tweets?”

She became defensive and jumped at Bash.

“It’s fascinating to me that CNN would go there, but it’s very good for the whole world to have just witnessed that it’s now fair game how people’s spouses and significant others may differ with them,” Kellyanne Conway said.

They bantered back and forth with Conway trying to protect her husband.

“There are other family members of people who work at the White House who certainly don’t support the President privately and publicly. There has been a different standard for me than there have been for other people,” she said. “We bite our tongue plenty because I work for the people of this country, the United States government and the presidency and the President of the United States, so there is plenty that I don’t say.”