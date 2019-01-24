Carole King Broadway Musical ‘Beautiful’ Offering Free Tickets To Furloughed Federal Workers

As the partial government shutdown continues on, several organizations have offered free items to federal employees that are not being paid during this difficult time. A hit Broadway musical is the latest business to offer furloughed government workers a special perk.

The producers of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical have arranged to give away free tickets to select performances of the show.

“The shutdown has affected so many government employees in a really negative way. If we can offer those affected by this shutdown a moment of escape and joy, then we feel it is important to do so and is truly the least we can do,” said producers Paul Blake and Mike Bosner, according to Broadway World.

The special Beautiful tickets available for federal employees are for non-sold-out Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday evening shows. Tickets will be given out on the day of the performance only by visiting the Stephen Sondheim Theatre box office in New York City in-person and presenting valid government identification.

This deal will continue until the shutdown ends.

Beautiful has been staged on Broadway since January of 2014. The story is based on the early career of Carole King, a gifted musician and songwriter who got her start as a teenager in the late 1950s. She is known for popular classic songs such as “It’s Too Late,” “So Far Away,” “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” and “You’ve Got a Friend.”

In 2014, the jukebox musical was nominated for seven Tony Awards and won two — Best Leading Actress in a Musical (Jessie Mueller) and Best Sound Design (Brian Ronan). It also took home a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album in 2015.

On January 12, the show celebrated its fifth anniversary on Broadway with the real Carole King joining the cast onstage to perform the closing number, “Beautiful,” and the encore, “I Feel the Earth Move,” reported Deadline.

“What a night. It was amazing to be part of this. This musical has been such a magical experience,” the 76-year-old icon later told the audience.

The Inquisitr previously reported that rock star Jon Bon Jovi offered a free, nutritious lunch to furloughed federal employees and their families on Martin Luther King Jr. Day at his community restaurant, the JBJ Soul Kitchen, in Red Bank, New Jersey.

“Since founding the Soul Kitchen, we wanted to ensure that anyone struggling with food insecurity had a place to go,” said Bon Jovi and his wife, Dorothea, in a statement.