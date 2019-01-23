’90 Day Fiance’ Fans Thrilled With This Breaking Big News

Fans of TLC’s smash series 90 Day Fiance are thrilled with this breaking big news. After reaching a season-high with its most viewers ever at the conclusion of Season 6, the show has been renewed for a seventh season.

Deadline reported that TLC ordered a seventh season of 90 Day Fiance as the docu-series wrapped its latest season as the franchise’s highest-rated among women 18-34.

During its Season 6 run, 90 Day Fiance averaged 2.5 million total viewers and was the number one cable program on Sunday nights, a major score for TLC, who has seen its standby shows, including Counting On and Sister Wives, slip in the ratings.

Season 6 also cracked Twitter’s top 10 national trending topics. The season’s two tell-all episodes in January were also the number one trending topic on Twitter during its telecast.

“It is so exciting that, after six seasons, the tried and true original 90 Day Fiance is captivating more viewers than ever,” said Howard Lee, President and General Manager of TLC in a statement, reported by Deadline.

“From laughter to tears to a ticking clock, TLC is dedicated to giving our viewers a rollercoaster of emotions with 90 Day Fiance — and we’re just getting started.”

90 Day Fiance follows foreign fiances with K-1 visas who have 90 days to decide whether they’ll marry their mate or leave the United States.

During the Season 6 finale, “Zero Days Without Cheating,” Kalani and Asuelu married although the couple had a lot of problems from the beginning. Their fling would never have become more than that if she hadn’t become pregnant with their son Oliver, and now Kalani is pregnant again.

Colt and Larissa were married, despite Larissa’s domestic battery arrest. Larissa was married in a wedding dress from Goodwill, and the couple didn’t have many guests at all at their nuptials.

Eric and Leida dealt with drama from Eric’s family, whom Leida seems to think he should break away from. Her dismissive attitude toward Eric’s children has earned her a lot of hate from both his family and viewers. The couple did indeed marry with only his youngest daughter in attendance.

Steven and Olga dealt with the struggles of his open resentment of their infant son Alex, whom Olga gave birth to in Russia. He vowed to work on the K-1 Visa paperwork for his son and wife, despite the couple’s relationship issues.

Jonathan and Fernanda’s wedding was almost derailed when his mother could not attend the nuptials at the last minute due to his grandfather’s illness. Fernanda also wished that her own mother could be in attendance.

Jay and Ashley, the most controversial couple of the season, found themselves in a situation no newly married couple wants to be in; being caught cheating the day after the wedding. Jay objected to Ashley’s definition of “cheating” when she caught him video-chatting another girl on Tinder. Ashley realized her husband, at 20, wasn’t mature enough to be married.

90 Day Fiance Season 7 will air sometime in 2019 on TLC.