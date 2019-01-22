Top House Democrat Calls Donald Trump ‘Grand Wizard,’ Making KKK Comparison On Martin Luther King’s Birthday

House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries slammed Donald Trump in a speech on Monday, comparing him to the leader of the Ku Klux Klan.

On Monday, the holiday honoring the birthday of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., one of the leading Democrats in the United States House of Representatives slammed Donald Trump as a racist, comparing Trump to the leader of the Ku Klux Klan, in a speech to the civil rights organization National Action Network, NBC News reported.

Hakeem Jeffries, the third-term congressional representative from New York City who now chairs the House Democratic Caucus, told the group that Trump poses a threat to the advancements in civil rights for African-Americans and other minorities represented by King, blasting Trump as “a hater in the White House,” as quoted by The Huffington Post.

“These are challenging times in the United States of America. We have a hater in the White House: the birther in chief, the Grand Wizard of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue,” Jeffries said in the speech. “Grand Wizard” is the title used to designate a top leader of the white supremacist KKK, as History.com explains.

“One of the things that we’ve learned is that while Jim Crow might be dead, he’s still got some nieces and nephews who are alive and well,” Jeffries continued. “Jim Crow” refers to a set of laws that took effect shortly after the abolition of slavery in the United States, legalizing discrimination against African-Americans and denying them of many basic human and economic rights, as the Constitutional Rights Foundation explains.

House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries slammed Donald Trump as a racist on Monday. Alex Wong / Getty Images

Trump himself did little on the Marin Luther King Jr. holiday to dispel notions that remains insensitive to African-American and minority concerns. Though he made an unannounced visit to the King memorial in Washington D.C., the visit lasted less than two minutes, and Trump made no remarks which he mentioned King’s name, as CBS News Radio correspondent Steven Portnoy reported via Twitter.

In 2018, on the first King holiday since Trump’s inauguration, Trump visited his private golf course in Florida, as Salon.com recounted.

Other top Democrats also blasted Trump’s stance on race relations in Monday remarks, with Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer saying that Trump represented “a giant step back” for the progress in racial equality that was Kings life’s work.

And it was on January 6, in an interview with the CBS News program 60 Minutes, that newly elected New York congressional rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that she had “no question” that Trump himself was “a racist,” as Inquisitr reported.