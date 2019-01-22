Watch South Africa Vs Pakistan Cricket Live Stream: 2nd ODI Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Live Online

South Africa has been dominated by Pakistan in their recent ODI cricket matches, but the Proteas hope to reverse their fortunes on the Durban pitch Tuesday.

After dropping five of their last six one day international cricket matches against Pakistan, as ESPN reported, the South Africa Proteas will hope that the springier pitch in Durban will help their bowlers stifle a Pakistan batting attack that saw the Men in Green chase down the highest total they have ever faced in South Africa to win the first ODI of the five-match series, when the two nations meet again in a 50-overs match that will live stream from Kingsmead Cricket Ground.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the second ODI match between South Africa and Pakistan, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 1 p.m. South Africa Standard Time on Tuesday, January 22, at 25,000-capacity Kingsmead Cricket Ground in Durban, South Africa.

In Pakistan, that start time will be 4 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time, while in India the match gets underway at 4:30 p.m. India Standard Time. In the United States, fans will need to either stay up very late or wake up extremely early to watch the match at 6 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, 3 a.m. Pacific, while in the United Kingdom the live stream starts at 11 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time on Tuesday.

Pakistan kept Mohammad Amir and Shaheen Afridi in the dugout in the first ODI, as they are expected to do again on Tuesday, as CricBuzz reported, and perhaps as a result managed to claim only two wickets and surrender a 108 not out to South African opener Hashim Amla. But led by an 86 from Imam-ul-Haq, Pakistan’s own opener, and 71 from fourth-slot batsman Mohammad Hafeez, the visitors locked down a five wicket win with five balls to spare.

Veteran fast bowler Dale Steyn and wicketkeeper Quentin de Kock will sit out the match, but are expected back for the next game in the series, according to CricInfo. Here are the projected teams for Tuesday’s second South Africa vs. Pakistan ODI match.

Pakistan: 1 Imam-ul-Haq, 2 Fakhar Zaman 3 Mohammad Hafeez, 4 Babar Azam, 5 Shoaib Malik 6 Sarfraz Ahmed (captain/wicketkeeper), 7 Shadab Khan 8 Imad Wasim, 9 Fahim Ashraf, 10 Hasan Ali, 11 Usman Shinwari.

South Africa: 1 Aiden Markram/Reeza Hendricks, 2 Hashim Amla, 3 Rassie van der Dussen, 4 Faf du Plessis (captain), 5 David Miller, 6 Heinrich Klassen (wicketkeeper), 7 Andile Phehlukwayo, 8 Dwaine Pretorius/Tabraiz Shamsi, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Duanne Olivie, 11 Imran Tahir.

Imam-ul-Haq led Paksitan’s fightback in the first ODI with 86 runs. Richard Huggard / Getty Images

In South Africa, the second South Africa vs. Pakistan ODI match will live stream via SuperSport.

The Pakistan Television Corporation, that country’s state-owned TV network, will carry the South Africa vs. Pakistan first ODI match live on PTV Sports — and will make a free live stream of the crucial match available as well. Fans should be aware that the PTV Sports’ live stream will be viewable only by fans inside of Pakistan. PTV also often makes a live stream available on the PTV Sports Official YouTube channel.

Fans in India who want to live stream the ODI series should check out Sony Six.

In the United Kingdom, the cricket match will live stream via Sky Sports Now TV. And to watch a live stream of the 50-overs action in the second South Africa vs. Pakistan meeting of the ODI series in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the crucial match. A credit card will be required, but if the Sling package is canceled prior to the end of the seven-day period, no charges will be incurred.