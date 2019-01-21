‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ Star Beth Chapman Has Started Chemo Treatments For Her Throat Cancer

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman is hoping that chemotherapy can help eradicate her throat cancer.

A new report from TMZ shares that the reality star has been undergoing chemo treatments for the past couple of weeks and so far, things are going pretty well. Sources close to Beth and her husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, report that the pair has been traveling back and forth between their home in Colorado and the hospital in Los Angeles, where Beth undergoes treatments.

Though the cancer is still very serious, sources share that Beth is responding well to the treatments and she remains in good spirits. As the Inquisitr shared back in November, Beth underwent emergency surgery in Los Angeles after she was having trouble breathing.

It was reported that a mass was found on Beth’s throat, requiring her to undergo emergency surgery that was considered to be “life-threatening.” Beth’s husband, Dog “Duane” Chapman, was by her side during the surgery, and other family members traveled to Los Angeles to be by Beth’s side.

It was later determined that Beth’s throat cancer had returned again and this time it had spread to other areas of her body. Last year, Chapman was diagnosed with Stage 2 throat cancer in September and doctors gave her 50/50 chances of making it. Following surgery, Beth received good news from a pathology report in November of 2017, revealing that she was cancer free. Beth and Duane’s cancer journey was televised for fans on an A&E special titled Dog & Beth: The Fight of Their Lives.

Now, Beth is fighting for her life once again but appears to be remaining as strong as can be expected, even sharing posts for her fans on Instagram from time to time as well. And as the Inquisitr recently shared, Beth and Duane are expected to appear on a new show on WGN.

According to a report from Deadline, Duane is set to star in a new show titled Dog’s Most Wanted. Like his other show, this one will follow Chapman in pursuit of some of the most wanted fugitives from FBI lists, U.S. Marshals lists, and state lists. It was also announced that Dog’s wife, Beth Chapman, will take part in the show and WGN America President Gavin Harvey could not be more proud his latest project.

“America has been captivated by Dog, Beth and their dramatic true-crime experiences for over a decade,” Harvey said in a statement. “In this brand-new series, millions of Dog and Beth fans will join them on bigger hunts, pursuing more dangerous criminals, with a supporting cast of tough-as-nails crime fighters.”

The press release made no mention as to whether episodes have already been filmed — or if filming could perhaps be postponed depending on the state of Beth’s health.