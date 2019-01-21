Food Network Star Duff Goldman Weds Johnna Colbry In Weekend Ceremony

They shared the coolest wedding pics from a museum photo shoot.

In an incredible setting that yielded amazing photos, pastry chef and owner of Charm City Cakes wed girlfriend Johanna Colbry at the Museum of Natural History in Los Angeles Saturday.

Goldman, 44, and Colbry, 25, exchanged vows in front of 250 friends and family members under the T-rex exhibit before moving the party into the museum’s Hall of North American Mammals, People shared.

The couple gave People’s sister publication Martha Stewart Weddings a sneak peek at the festivities. It was described as a “romantic yet tropical” setting with palms and dark roses used. They even had a petting zoo!

It’s no surprise that the pastry chef and his team created three gorgeous cakes for the wedding reception. One featured an underwater theme that actually hung from the ceiling. It was covered in sugar sea glass, bubbles and leafy sea dragons.

“I don’t know how Johnna feels about me likening her to a leafy sea dragon but they are beautiful and graceful and they’re gentle and they’re sweet and so is Johnna,” Goldman told People.

They also created a traditional white wedding cake for the bride and a “meat cake” for the groom.

“The bottom tier is meatballs, the second tier is meatloaf, third tier is lamb shawarma, the top tier is scrapple,” he said. “Then it’s iced in mashed potatoes, with bacon roses and then we have a chocolate fountain that we put gravy in.”

Guests were treated to Los Angeles street tacos, a baked potato bar, barbecue and pizza. A pretzel bar encouraged guests to “tie the knot.”

“We wanted fun food that people actually really want to eat. No airline chicken breast and roasted sweet potatoes,” Goldman said.

Once the ceremony and reception wrapped up, the couple jetted off to Thailand to enjoy their first of two honeymoons. Goldman will film his show for a few weeks in-between the honeymoons, with the second one lasting for two months.

“We’re gonna go everywhere: Asia, North Africa, the Middle East—all over the place,” he said.

It’s no wonder that their wedding locale and honeymoon destinations are different. When Goldman decided that Colbry was “the one,” it was as if he was hit over the head with the realization. His proposal was quirky and off the wall, too.

“It was really weird. I was in the shower, I was shaving my head and it felt like a punch to my heart. It was just like, ‘Boom! You’re incredibly in love with this girl, you need to marry her,”” he said.

Then he used a piece of butcher’s twine as a place holder for her future engagement ring.

“I told her she could pick out any kind of ring she wanted,” he said, “and she went with a thin, very simple, beautiful band.”

These two look incredibly happy and deeply in love. Many wishes for the new couple as they embark upon their journey.

“I’m excited to go on adventures with my best friend,” Colbry said. “I think that’s going to be fun.”