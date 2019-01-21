Khloe Kardashian Says Being A Mother Makes Her Feel Like She Can Do Anything

Khloe Kardashian loves being a mother, and now that she knows what parenting is all about, she says it makes her feel empowered.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Khloe claims that being a mother to her sweet little baby girl, True, whom she shares with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, has completely changed the way she thinks about her life and her goals.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who recently launched a make up collaboration with her best friend, Malika Haqq, says that she feels like she can do “anything” after giving birth and becoming a mom.

“My favorite part about being a mom, I mean it’s so corny, but it’s just like, no matter how tired you are, it’s complete bliss, no matter what. I mean, Christmas Day, I was so hungover and I was like, ‘How am I gonna get through this day?’ And just when you see your baby, and how happy [she is], you just get through it. I was like, ‘OK, I feel like I can do anything. I could do this,'” Kardashian stated.

Khloe went on to gush over baby True, saying that every part of motherhood is so beautiful, including the love that she gives to her daughter, and receives back from the little girl.

In addition, Khloe Kardashian says that seeing the world through the eyes of her daughter has been a truly moving experience. The reality star says that her life can get so busy and stressful that it’s simply wonderful to slow down and see things the way that an innocent child does, adding that it really puts things into perspective about what is important and not so important in life.

In addition, Khloe went on to reveal whether or not there is any competition with the make up business between her and her sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, who also have their own make up lines.

Khloe says that they are all very supportive of one another, and that they do their own thing very independently when it comes to their side projects and businesses.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kardashian often takes heat for many things online. Lately, in addition to getting her usual criticism for staying with her cheating baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, she’s also been called out for allegedly photoshopping her social media photos, and possibly getting plastic surgery on her face.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season later this year.