Khloe Kardashian Accused Of Photoshopping Face In New Photos

Khloe Kardashian posted a photo to her social media account this week, and some fans believe that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star may have edited the picture to make her face look different.

According to a January 18 report by the Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram account on Friday to share a photo of herself on the red carpet at an event. In the photo, the reality star dons a flowing white pantsuit with a jacket cut down to her navel, with no shirt or bra underneath.

Khloe’s long, blonde hair is styled straight in the photo, and she sports a full face of glam, revealing that she believes everyone is a king and/or queen, and that they should always have “crown mentality,” in the caption of the photo.

However, fans believe that Kardashian may have edited the photo to make her face look slimmer, as her jawline seems to look a bit different in the photo that Khloe posted to her Instagram account when compared to the photos taken by the professional photographers who snapped images of her at the event.

The report reveals that Khloe’s most recent photo is similar to other photos that she’s been posting online, and fans have started to notice a difference in Kardashian’s photos. While some fans believe that it’s nothing more than usual celebrity photoshopping, others believe that she may have had plastic surgery.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian’s face has been the topic of conversation for weeks. The new mom has fans debating whether or not she’s gone under the knife, and one plastic surgeon claims that she has.

A board-certified plastic surgeon named Dr. Norman Rowe, who has not treated Khloe Kardashian, claims that the reality star has gone under the knife in the past year.

“Khloe’s new look is more than the result of expert photo editing. Khloe has had a rhinoplasty, cheek fillers and a surgical brow lift or a Botox brow lift within the past year,” the doctor told Life & Style.

“I can tell that she has gotten a rhinoplasty because the position of her nose has completely changed as have the positions of her cheeks and brows. I have absolutely seen an increase in patients getting procedures because of social media because people are comparing and analyzing themselves to Photoshopped versions of themselves and others more than ever,” Dr. Rowe added.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s photos by following her on Instagram.