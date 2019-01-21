Kourtney Kardashian Spends Time With Scott Disick After Admitting She Wants To Be In Love

Kourtney Kardashian and her baby daddy, Scott Disick, continue to spend time together for the sake of their children — and this weekend was no different for the famous family.

According to the Daily Mail, Kourtney and Scott were spotted out and about in L.A. with their youngest two children, Penelope and Reign. The pair and their little ones headed to a pottery painting studio, where they spent time together as a family — minus their oldest son, Mason.

Kourtney was spotted wearing an all-black ensemble, one which included a long-sleeved button up blouse and a pair of form-fitting black pants that flared at the end. She also rocked some black boots for the outing, and had her long dark hair parted down the middle, worn in straight strands.

Kardashian carried a coffee in photos from the day, and had on a full face of makeup — which included dark eyelashes and brows, a bronzed glow, and berry lip color.

Meanwhile, Disick sported a more casual look. He donned a gray hooded sweatshirt, light-colored denim jeans, and a pair of white Nike sneakers.

Little Penelope wore a dark green dress and white cowboy boots as she carried a black leather backpack. Her younger brother, Reign, wore black pants, a matching green jacket, and white sneakers — and had his long hair pulled back into a ponytail.

The family outing came just as Kourtney Kardashian admitted that she wanted to be in love again. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the reality star took to her social media accounts over the weekend to reveal that she was watching the movie Notting Hill, which stars Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant.

The film centers around Grant’s character, who is an ordinary man that owns a book store in England. He meets Roberts’ character, a famous movie star, by chance, and they fall in love.

During one famous scene of the film, Kourtney took to her Instagram Story to show off her nightly activities — and revealed that she wanted to be in love as well.

Kardashian has most recently been linked to model and actor Luka Sabbat, and before that, had a near 2-year relationship with model Younes Bendjima. However, she is seemingly currently single — and with Disick rumored to be getting extremely serious with his girlfriend, Sofia Richie — and with all of her sisters in relationships, it looks like Kourtney may be feeling a little lonely.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s life as Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns for a new season later this year.