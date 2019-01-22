‘The Bachelor’ Episode 3 Spoilers: Pirate-Inspired Date Has Colton Looking For ‘The Greatest Treasure’

The Bachelor spoilers tease that Colton Underwood has some wild dates to look forward to in Episode 3 that is set to air Monday night. He faces two group dates and one individual date again, and some new teasers about his first group date have emerged. This one is all about pirates and the ladies will be getting a little wild as they try to impress their captain.

As the Inquisitr has previously detailed, Colton Underwood and eight of his ladies will visit the Pirate’s Dinner Adventure for this group outing. Everybody will embrace their inner pirate and have to get up on stage in front of a live audience to do battle.

A new sneak peek from E! News reveals some additional Bachelor spoilers about this date. It looks like the ladies will be brought in to the venue with Colton already there, dressed as a pirate and ready to put on a show. He’ll run through a little skit of sorts as the women figure out what’s going on and it seems that they’ll be all for this pirate-styled Bachelor hunk.

Apparently, the premise here will be that Colton is searching for “the greatest treasure the world has ever seen: love.”

Wait….there's already drama in the house and we decided to give them swords?! #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/1GIGU8X24a — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 19, 2019

The ladies go gaga over seeing Underwood dressed up like this and Demi Burnett will do her best to convince him that she’s exactly what he’s seeking. Demi has already rubbed some of the ladies the wrong way with her aggressive approach to snagging roses from Colton and it looks like she’ll be at it again.

Not only will Demi be angling for time with Colton, but Bachelor spoilers reveal that her main nemesis, Tracy Shapoff, is on this date too. The other tense dynamic developing so far this season is between beauty pageant ladies Hannah Brown and Caelynn Miller-Keyes, and they both will be on this pirate-themed date too.

The Bachelor spoilers reveal that the women will not only be dressed up to match the theme of the venue, but they’ll also have to throw themselves into battle. There is some rope swinging along with sword-fighting and other battles and the bachelorettes will be trying to outdo one another in order to score the position of being Underwood’s “first soul mate.”

Later during this episode, closer to the rose ceremony, Bachelor spoilers shared via a sneak peek on Twitter reveal that Hannah and Caelynn will get feisty over their past problems. It seems they will both share their side of the drama with Colton and he may feel a bit stuck over what to do.

Caelynn reportedly gets the group date rose and according to Reality Steve’s spoilers, nobody is eliminated during this outing. Will any of these ladies manage to become a frontrunner for Colton Underwood’s final rose thanks to this wacky pirate-themed evening? The Bachelor spoilers tease that things will get wild in the weeks ahead and fans can’t wait to see where things head next.