Anthony Bourdain’s CNN Series ‘Parts Unknown’ Sued For Half Million Dollars

The late Anthony Bourdain’s iconic travel and food show, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, is the subject of a new lawsuit over half a million dollars in royalties claims the Blast.

According to court documents obtained by the entertainment news outlet, talent agency International Creative Management Partners (ICM) claims they had a deal in 2011 with Zero Point Zero Productions to represent them.

ICM claims that part of the deal, as reported by the Blast, was that they were entitled to certain payments for shows they worked on under contract, and that the money they were to receive was due to them when, or if, the two sides ever parted ways.

ICM made the claim against two shows they worked on; Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown and The Hunt with John Walsh.

ICM and Zero Point Zero Productions parted ways in 2015, alleges The Blast, but ICM claims they are owed at least $500,000 in back commissions. ICM sued Zero Point Zero Productions for breach of contract for monies they are owed, plus interest. The Bourdain show recently won a Producers Guild of America award in the category of Non-Fiction Television.

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, Season 11 and Season 12 scored PGA wins for Bourdain, Christopher Collins, Lydia Tenaglia, and Sandra Zweig.

The show was up against 30 for 30, Season 9; Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, Season 3; Queer Eye, Season 1 and Season 2; and Wild Wild Country, Season 1.

It was on June 8 that Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in France, by his friend and fellow chef Eric Ripert. The celebrity chef, author, and world traveler committed suicide.

The two were in the midst of filming an episode of Parts Unknown for the show’s then-current season.

For a year prior to his untimely passing, Bourdain was in a relationship with actress Asia Argento.

He was married twice. Bourdain’s first wife was Nancy Putkoski. His second wife was Ottavia Busia — and the couple had one child, a daughter named Ariane.

During the finale episode of Parts Unknown, Bourdain traveled the Lower East Side of Manhattan and spoke to artists, musicians, and trend-setters of the ’70s, which made the gritty area the place to be if you wanted to make an impact in the entertainment business.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.