‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday, January 22: Flo Uncovers Reese’s Lies

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, January 22, reveal that Reese Buckingham’s (Wayne Brady) web of deceit will soon spin out of control when Flo traps him in his own lies. It appears as if the physician has not been completely honest with anybody since he came to Los Angeles, and Flo will be the first person who catches him.

No woman leaves her job and flies to another city at the whim of a man unless there’s something in it for her. Bold and the Beautiful fans will remember that Reese summoned Flo to Los Angeles. They knew each other from the Las Vegas gambling scene where Flo was a craps dealer and Reese was her biggest tipper. Viewers soon noted that Flo has feelings for Reese as she asked him if he was interested in Taylor before mentioning that they could take a break and go on their own getaway after the adoption had taken place. Reese reminded her that there was money in the deal for her.

Flo came to Reese’s rescue in Los Angeles. It appears as if he told her that he needed her to pass off a baby as her own, which she successfully did when questioned by Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) about the baby. Reese told her that she did a good job but that it’s better not to give too much information in situations like these.

Reese tells Taylor he wants to show her how much he cares about her. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/862bYNFX3t #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/k53F9QxsZ1 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 11, 2019

Although Flo tried to press Reese for answers as to the baby’s origins, Reese would not give her a straight answer. She also tried to find out where he would find the documentation necessary to facilitate a private adoption, and he told her that he could arrange all that. He thought it was best that she only knew that the baby would be given to a good woman like Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

However, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Flo will find evidence that Reese has been using her for his own gain, per TV Watercooler. No doubt she will be angry that she cannot trust the man she left everything behind for.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Reese assures Florence that the adoption will be a “win, win” situation for everyone involved. pic.twitter.com/jjLWlK6p9e — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 16, 2019

Inquisitr states that the spoilers weekly video preview shows Flo will take Reese to task about what she uncovered. She will ask him, “Is it safe for me to trust you?” and later she will demand, “I need to know how you ended up with that baby. I need to know now.”

Did Flo find out that Reese took a baby from the Catalina Clinic? Is the baby that he stole Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer’s (Annika Noelle) daughter? Find out by tuning in to Bold and the Beautiful every weekday on CBS.