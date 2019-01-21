Donald Trump ‘Ripping The Nation Apart,’ Says Personal Friend

'I don’t think there is a plan.'

The ongoing government shutdown caused by the stalemate between the two parties and provoked by President Donald Trump, his insistence on receiving funding for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, is the longest shutdown in the history of the country.

With no end in sight, the political crisis is not only causing tensions in Congress and among the public alike, but it is also — as detailed by a previous Inquisitr report — causing even the president’s most loyal allies to grow concerned. Worried that failure to build the wall will ruin Trump’s re-election chances, some are proposing that the president declares a national emergency, while others oppose the idea and hope the crisis will soon come to an end on its own.

Yesterday, after Trump decided to “compromise” and offer minor tweaks in his administration’s immigration policy, right-wing social media personalities and other Trump supporters viciously attacked the president, arguing that he is failing to deliver on key campaign promises. The Democrats swiftly rejected Trump’s peace offering, further complicating the situation.

A new Washington Post report published on Sunday describes in detail the behind the scenes happenings at the White House. According to the Post, some of the president’s aides are growing increasingly concerned. Hectic, the West Wing is reportedly scrambling to produce so-called Band Aid solutions and make sure that key agencies of the government keep running efficiently.

Two years into his presidency, Trump is the dealmaker who can’t seem to make a deal https://t.co/9sEI0KJVQN — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 20, 2019

One of President Donald Trump’s personal friends anonymously weighed in on the situation, perhaps best illustrating how Donald Trump’s mercurial leadership style is making matters more difficult for administration and White House officials.

“Even though he thinks he’s doing a great job for his core, it’s ripping the nation apart. I don’t think there is a plan. He’s not listening to anybody because he thinks that if he folds on this, he loses whatever constituency he thinks he has.”

This sentiment is reportedly shared by a number of White House aides, one of whom told the Washington Post that Trump is aware that he is losing public support.

“The president is very much aware he’s losing the public opinion war on this one. He looks at the numbers,” the aide said.

Other aides, however, downplayed the issue but the publication notes that the shutdown could define the second half of Donald Trump’s presidency, as well as the 2020 presidential campaign.

Longtime Republican strategist Michael Steele explained to the Washington Post that the shutdown has evolved into a “test of strength” between Washington Democrats and Donald Trump, Nancy Pelosi in particular, which means that it could define the relationship between the president and the house speaker.