Kyle Richards Posts Sweet Wedding Throwback To Mark 23rd Anniversary With Husband Mauricio Umansky

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star says she feels grateful for the love she shares with her husband.

Kyle Richards is celebrating her 23rd wedding anniversary with her husband Mauricio Umansky, and she’s giving fans a look back at their 1996 wedding. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a throwback wedding photo to Instagram in celebration of the couple’s marital milestone.

Richards looks stunning in the snap with a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder white lace wedding dress with a scalloped neckline and tulle skirt as she playfully kicks up her leg to show off her garter. Umansky is wearing a traditional tuxedo and bow tie as he holds his bride and he smiles.

In the caption to the photo, Kyle shares a message to her husband, telling him that she loves him more than ever and is “so grateful” for their love. The Bravo star added that she feels “fortunate” to be moving through life with Mauricio by her side and she included a #soulmates hashtag. Kyle also shared a slideshow of photos of the couple through the years.

Mauricio Umansky also shared a post to mark the couple’s big day. The luxury real estate agent posted a more recent photo of the couple and wrote that it has been “the best 23 years and counting” since he married Kyle.

You can see Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s adorable anniversary posts below.

Kyle and Mauricio have three daughters together: Alexia, Sophia, and Portia. In addition, Kyle also has an older daughter, Farrah, 27, from her first marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie in 1988. While her first marriage didn’t work out, Kyle Richards previously told People that the secret to her long marriage to Mauricio is “compatibility.”

“We’re a really good match,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills veteran said.

“We get along really well, actually better than you see on television!”

In the same interview, Mauricio called his wife his best friend, saying, “We actually enjoy each other. [Kyle]’s funny, she makes me laugh. I don’t have big guys nights out; Kyle is the person I want to spend most of my time with.”

While Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s long Beverly Hills marriage has beaten the odds, Real Housewives fans may recall the show’s Season 1 “dinner party from hell,” during which Camille Grammer’s psychic pal, Allison DuBois predicted Kyle’s hunky husband would never emotionally fulfill her.

Kyle Richards previously told E! News she didn’t think her marriage would suffer from the Real Housewives divorce curse like some of her co-stars. Richards said couples need to have “a really strong foundation to begin with” before letting reality TV cameras follow their relationship.

“This show is obviously very stressful and very time consuming, but if anything, it’s made us even closer,” Kyle Richards said in 2017.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns to Bravo on February 12 at 9 p.m.