‘Shameless’ Alum Cameron Monaghan Opens Up About Peyton List Split

It appears as if Cameron and Peyton still have feelings for each other despite calling it quits.

Cameron Monaghan is back on the market ladies and gents.

Shameless fans everywhere are currently experiencing mixed emotions as the former star – known best for his role as Ian Gallagher – recently split with his girlfriend, Peyton List. While his fans are saddened by the end of his relationship, many can’t help but rejoice a little, as it also means Monaghan is single after being in a relationship for more than a year with his Disney Channel starlet girlfriend.

According to E! News, the duo split privately over the holidays. However, it appeared to be an amicable break-up, as they were photographed attending the premiere of Anthem of a Teenage Prophet together just a week prior.

As those who have followed the lovebirds know, their relationship kicked off when they met on set while filming the indie drama back in 2017. According to List, it didn’t take long before she and Monaghan developed a bond.

“The whole cast, we all shared a trailer and were all in the same hotel. It was a small town, two-and-a-half hours away from Vancouver, so we all really got to know each other and all became so close. And then sort of in the middle of it, Cameron and I started realizing we liked each other and started dating after,” she revealed during an interview with Build Series.

While E! News initially reported that the former lovebirds hadn’t spoken publicly about their split, Cameron has since opened up about the end of his relationship with his 485,000 Twitter followers.

Peyton List and Cameron Monaghan have officially called it quits. https://t.co/Oe06UEhgR4 — E! News (@enews) January 18, 2019

“Hey @PeytonList, figured now was as good a time as any to post this. The video was taken on the set of Anthem about two days after we had started dating. I was obviously smitten. Thanks for sharing nearly two amazing years together. Love you and wish you the best,” the Shameless alum tweeted in a two-part tweet. The post featured a video clip of the young actor opening up about the budding relationship between him and Peyton, when the two had just started to date.

In the video clip, Cameron opened up about how quickly Peyton had taken to his unique sense of humor. He also gushed about how incredible the actress was.

He expanded on their relationship in the second portion of his tweet.

“Who knows what the future may bring, but looking forward to seeing all the incredible things that will be coming your way. And, as always, wishing for your happiness,” he wrote.

It has been a pretty upsetting few months for Shameless fans as Monaghan – who had been with the series since it debuted – recently retired from his role as Ian Gallagher.

The writers and producers of the series, however, were careful to give the character a send-off that fans appreciated by introducing a brief appearance by his former flame Mickey Milkovich (Noel Fisher).

While Cameron is no longer a member of the Shameless cast, the series does return to air the second half of Season 9 tonight.

Moreover, fans of Cameron can tune in to Gotham on Thursday nights to catch sight of him on the TV screen – as he recently teased on Instagram.