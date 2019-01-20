‘The Challenge: War Of The Worlds’ Spoilers – Teams Revealed

Season 33 will be played in teams of two.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Challenge: War of the Worlds.

Season 33 of MTV’s The Challenge is a little over two weeks away, which means more and more spoilers are slowly coming to light. War of the Worlds is the franchise’s newest theme, which will take place in Namibia, and will once again be hosted by T.J. Lavin. As the Inquisitr previously reported, War of the Worlds will boast 34 competitors, split down the middle between veterans and rookies, known as prospects.

Spoilers are suggesting the veterans and prospects will be paired up in teams of two, with some rumors claiming that the prospects will choose their veteran partners at the beginning of the game. The Challenge Fandom account listed the teams, which were also all male/female duos.

The teams for The Challenge: War of the Worlds is as follows:

Amanda Garcia and Alán Valdez (Telemundo personality), Ashley Mitchell and Chase McNary (The Bachelorette, Ex on the Beach), Cara Maria Sorbello and Theo Campbell (Love Island), Chris “CT” Tamburello and Julia Nolan (Big Brother), Da’Vonne Rogers and Stephen Bear (Geordie Shore), Hunter Barfield and Georgia Harrison (Love Island), Jenna Compono and Gus Smyrnios (Floribama Shore), Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Morgan Willett (Big Brother Over the Top), Kam Williams and Ashley Cain (Ex on the Beach U.K.), Kyle Christie and Mattie Breaux (Party Down South), Leroy Garrett and Shaleen Sutherland (The Bachelor Canada), Nany González and Turabi “Turbo” Çamkiran (Survivor Turkey), Natalie Negrotti and JP Andrade (Ex on the Beach Brazil), Paulie Calafiore and Natalie “Ninja” Duran (American Ninja Warrior), Wes Bergmann and Dee Nguyen (Geordie Shore), and Zach Nichols and Zahida Allen (Ex on the Beach).

Missing from the pairings are Josh Martinez (Big Brother) and Liz Nolan (Big Brother). Both CBS alum are listed on the official cast list from MTV, but it seems that the two were eliminated in the first challenge of the season, which was a rookie purge. Purges have become the norm on The Challenge, with multiple contenders being sent home the first day without the option of returning.

The Fandom spoiler page details that even though Josh was eliminated in the purge, he was brought back by producers to replace Alán Valdez, who was disqualified after a nasty injury. Josh then became Amanda’s partner by default.

The teams will face off against one another in the Killing Floor, this season’s elimination arena. Spoilers are also suggesting that toward the season’s end, the pairs will dissolve, pitting every remaining player against each other. The game will see single-player winners, and no one will get the chance to betray their partner, unlike last season’s The Challenge: Final Reckoning.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds debuts February 6 at 9 p.m. on MTV.