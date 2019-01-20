‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Flo Interrogates Reese, Thorne Feels Vulnerable

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers weekly video preview for the week of January 21 is entitled “Taking Risks.” Both Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) and Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) have their back against the wall and are forced to make hard decisions that could affect the rest of their lives.

Thorne Forrester Shows His Vulnerability To Katie

After having watched Katie Logan Forrester (Heather Tom), Will (Finnegan George), and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) interact at dinner, Thorne realizes that he can never replace Bill’s role in Will’s life. Bold and the Beautiful fans will recall that he initially thought it would be good to cut Bill out of Will’s life, he sees that Will adores his dad and that Bill definitely loves his son.

The Bold and the Beautiful recap, via Inquisitr, shared that Thorne also seemed to be affected by the bond between Katie and Bill. In fact, Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) was also watching Thorne’s reaction as the evening progressed. Thorne was hiding his feelings by pretending that everything was okay.

However, it seems as if Thorne will open up to his wife. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers preview video shows that he and Katie will be in bed when he shows his vulnerable side.

“It can be dangerous sometimes,” he says.

“Dangerous?” Katie asks.

“Opening your heart completely, love is a risk.”

It appears as if Thorne is unsure whether he should have taken a chance on Katie and Will.

Impressed by Bill's role in Will's life, Katie convinces Thorne to allow Bill to stay for dinner.

Florence Interrogates Reese Buckingham

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of January 21 indicate that Flo will stumble across new information that will indicate that Reese is using her in the adoption of the baby. Although she clearly adores Reese, it seems as if the craps dealer wants to know whether she can trust her biggest tipper.

“Is it safe for me to trust you?” Flo asks.

“I need to know how you ended up with that baby,” Reese says.

“I need to know now.”

Reese will weigh his options and come to a decision. It seems as if he will need to be upfront with Flo so that she knows why he has taken such drastic measures to give Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) a baby to adopt.

“My daughter’s life depends on what I do next,” he says.

Flo wants to know how he got the baby and Reese’s best defense is to let her know that he had no other choice but to kidnap the newborn. He will tell her that the thugs were threatening Zoe Buckingham’s (Kiara Barnes) life unless he produced the money that he owed them. By trying to justify his crime with the life of his daughter, Flo might take pity on him and not go straight to the authorities.

