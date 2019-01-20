Christina Ricci Flaunted Chic Fashion Sense In Loose-Fitted Blue Suit

Christina Ricci turned a few heads on Friday when she attended the Dior Men’s Show during in Paris Fashion Week as she rocked a stunning ice blue loose-fitted suit from the Dior collection.

The former Addams Family actress showed up to the Christian Dior event Friday flaunting her chic sense of style in a loosely fitted suit with side buttons.

The loose-fitting suit showcased Ricci’s slim frame while featuring strong structured shoulders and a high neckline. The pale blue coloring and strong – but covered – silhouette, drew attention to the 38-year-old’s stunning natural beauty, which included her flawless alabaster skin.

The actress paired her couture suit with a pointed pair of high black heels, some very simple jewelry, and a small silver handbag. She decided to wear her shoulder-length blond hair casually styled in loose waves in a way that framed her face. She went with some light make-up with a bit of grey around the eye that she paired with just a pop of pink color on the lips.

Christina’s iconic look came straight from the Dior Homme spring line and definitely made an impression on photographers and fellow celebrities. Photos obtained and published by the Daily Mail feature a confident Christina flaunting her chic style while she continues to age just as gracefully as ever.

Robert Pattinson and Christina Ricci showed their style for Dior Homme's Paris Fashion Week show! https://t.co/r29D8ECjaK — JustJared.com (@JustJared) January 18, 2019

Ricci attended the event alone Friday, leaving her 4-year-old son Freddie and husband James Heerdegen behind.

As her fans know, Christina and James have been married since 2013. The pair met the previous year while both were working on the set of the Pan Am TV series. Ricci starred in the short-lived show while her now husband, Heerdegen, worked as part of the show’s camera crew.

The couple’s son, Freddie, was born in August the following year. This left a lot of fans wondering if the duo had been pregnant before getting married.

In addition to a happy home life, Ricci has been hard at work over the last year with her most recent film, a Lifetime original movie called Escaping the Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story.

Christina Ricci on “Escaping the Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story”: “There’s nothing low stakes about a Lifetime movie. It’s all just the most intense, dramatic thing that’s happened in anyone’s life. They’re usually exciting.” https://t.co/N2Oqt66vF3 pic.twitter.com/obVKcWSLTC — IndieWire (@IndieWire) January 17, 2019

The film follows Ricci’s character Nellie Bly as she pretends to suffer from mental illness so that she can expose the horrible treatment of patients first hand from inside a mental asylum. The film is inspired by a true story and aired on the Lifetime network today.

The Dior Fall/Winter 2019 to 2020 collection show was quite the star-studded event with Robert Pattinson and Kate Moss also in attendance.