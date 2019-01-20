Jenelle Evans Reveals If She Is Quitting ‘Teen Mom 2’

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 is currently airing on MTV and already there is plenty of drama. A new preview for the season reveals that Jenelle Evans may not be returning to the series after this season. In a new report by Hollywood Life, though, Jenelle has set the record straight and reveals whether or not she will be quitting the hit MTV show.

“They like to make things dramatic and hype up the crowd before the episode starts to air. That’s why they were trying to air me saying ‘I’m done,'” Jenelle explained.

It seems that, for the time being at least, Jenelle will be staying on Teen Mom 2. Now, the question is, would she ever seriously consider quitting the show? According to the same report, Jenelle said she “doesn’t know.”

While the reality show is always full of drama for the cast, which includes Jenelle along with Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus, this season appears to be especially full of drama for Jenelle. The trailer for the new season features a 911 call that Jenelle made in which she claims her husband assaulted her.

However, Jenelle opened up to Us Weekly and revealed what she says happened the night of the 911 call.

“We had friends over and we had a bonfire and I tripped over a hole, and me and David were in the middle of arguing about something,” she explained. “I went and fell down, David wouldn’t catch me, he tripped over the hole and we both fell down together.”

Jenelle went on to say that she filmed about the incident and was “open” and “honest” about it.

Fans were introduced to Jenelle Evans on her episode of 16 and Pregnant, which originally aired in 2010. Fans watched as Jenelle and then boyfriend Andrew Lewis found out Jenelle was pregnant with their son. Cameras continued to follow Jenelle through the years on Teen Mom 2. Since then, she has had another son with her ex-boyfriend, Nathan, and has had a daughter with her husband, David.

While Andrew Lewis has been out of the picture over the years, the new season of the show will feature him getting in contact with the producers and Jenelle. Andrew reaches out and says he wants to meet Jace. As previously reported by Inquisitr, the preview shows that Jenelle is apprehensive about allowing that to happen.

A new episode of Teen Mom 2 will air on MTV this Monday.