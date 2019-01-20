Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Moving Out Of Cotswold Home In Preparation For Baby On The Way

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are parting ways with their farmhouse home amid rumors they can no longer afford it.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been making many changes to their lives since the news that they are expecting a baby in this spring. The royal pair took a two-year lease on a rustic Cotswold farmhouse prior to their 2018 wedding. Since then, it has been a weekend home for the couple to get away from their hectic lives and enjoy some peace. According to reports by Radar Online, the couple is now moving out of the home by March in preparation for the baby on the way.

Plenty of rumors have circulated concerning why Meghan and Prince Harry decided to leave the house so soon. Many insiders believe it is due to financial reasons. The couple paid a whopping $3 million for the property and made costly renovations to it since their move in. However, paying for two properties quickly got expensive. In addition to the cost, there will also reportedly be security issues surrounding the Cotswold property. With her baby expected this April, Markle isn’t messing around in regards to safety.

The couple will also soon be leaving their two-bedroom cottage at Kensington Palace, where they have spent the majority of the time since their wedding. They will be leaving it behind for a lavish 10-bedroom mansion in Windsor Castle. The move will put some space between them and the rest of the royal family, allowing them to strike out on their own. Many believe that the move is to allow Meghan and Prince Harry some much-needed privacy as they prepare to take on life as first-time parents.

Although the couple will no longer live at Kensington Palace, they will still make frequent trips there for royal engagements. “Windsor is a very special place for Their Royal Highnesses and they are grateful that their official residence will be on the estate,” the palace shared in a statement, according to Time.

“The Duke and Duchess’s official office will continue to be based at Kensington Palace.”

Specific details about the Meghan and Harry’s royal baby have not yet been announced, including the gender or possible names. However, it was recently revealed that the child’s godmother is expected to be Meghan’s close friend, Priyanka Chopra. Chopra was in attendance at the royal wedding this past May and has long supported Meghan as she adjusted to life as the Duchess of Sussex. Although they live very different lives, they still find ways to continue their friendship. “And you know when you meet someone and you just ‘click’… It was just an easy, natural progression.” Meghan said of her bond with Chopra.