Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Shows Off Freckles In Extreme Closeup On Instagram

Camille Kostek showed that she’s not afraid to let the camera get up close and personal when she posted a photo showing off her freckles on Instagram on Friday. In the shot, Kostek seems to be wearing minimal makeup, opting for what looks like tinted lip gloss, some eyeliner, and blush. She’s also wearing a bright pink winter jacket in the shot.

The post got lots of praise from her adoring fans in the comments.

“So much beauty for only one person,” one person commented.

“You need to wear pink always. It’s your color!!!!” another wrote.

In the caption, she revealed that she was on her way to Kansas City where her boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski, will be playing against the Chiefs. Kostek used to be a cheerleader for his team, the Patriots, but she’s now pursuing her modeling dreams.

The main highlight of her career thus far has been being chosen to appear in 2019’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. According to an article on their website, Kostek was one of two models chosen from thousands of hopefuls from their model search last year. In one of their Instagram videos, she showed fans what she did to prepare for the shoot and boyfriend Gronk made an appearance.

“Camille has been working her whole life to get in the SI Swimsuit. Ever since we met she’s been talking about it,” he says in the clip, looking like a very proud boyfriend. “When she got the news, she told me all about it and it couldn’t be more exciting for her.”

In the video, “Trainer Rob” takes her through her workout and focuses on her triceps and glutes.

“I wanna have a big booty for my shoot,” she says at one point, eliciting a big smile from Gronk. He went on to say that it feels “unreal” that his girlfriend is a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model.

Kostek has previously said that she was discouraged from attempting to become a model because of her height and body type. But now she’s using her platform and success story to promote body positivity, Sports Illustrated notes.

“I speak out and do what I do in response to men/women like you who ruin the minds of people, especially young people,” she wrote in response to a person who commented on one Instagram post that she needs to “work on her cellulite, fat thighs.” “Luckily I can handle your trash mouth, others sometimes can not.”