Julie Chen Is Sitting Pretty In The ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ House Ahead Of Season 2 Premiere

The CBS star looks right at home at the network four months after her exit from 'The Talk.'

Julie Chen is looking right at home in the Celebrity Big Brother house. The longtime TV personality, who has hosted the non-celeb edition of the CBS reality competition since its debut in 2000, posted new photos to Instagram which show her hanging out in the empty Big Brother house. In addition, CBS posted photos from Chen’s house tour which show her hanging out in the high-end kitchen and living room ahead of the celebrity cast’s move in.

In one photo, which can be seen below, Julie Chen is sitting on a supersized sectional sofa — sure to be a prime strategizing spot for the show’s 12 contestants — as she notes how much she loves this season’s house.

“Loving this house and so excited for Monday!” Chen captioned the pic, referencing the season 2 premiere of Celebrity Big Brother.

In a second photo, a smiling Julie Chen poses under the Big Brother marquee.

Fans took to the comments section to note how good it is to see Julie Chen’s “happy” face.

“Love and miss you Julie,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Julie, oh how I miss you on the Talk. You were always at the helm and all I ever cared about was watching you. You are so loved and so missed!”

Julie Chen’s happy smile is a long time coming after a very difficult year for the star, who stepped down from her position on the Talk amid more than a dozen sexual misconduct allegations against her husband, ousted CBS chief Les Moonves. But based on these new photos, it’s clear Chen feels right at home on the set of the reality show that she has helmed for more than 20 seasons, despite her husband’s awkward departure from CBS.

You can see Julie Chen’s happy Instagram photos from the Celebrity Big Brother house below.

Julie Chen put on a brave face last fall after her husband left the network where they first met. The CBS star issued a statement in support for her man, and while she quit her hosting job on the Talk, Chen stayed on to finish out the 20th season of the summertime version of Big Brother. Chen even signed off on the final Big Brother episodes as Julie Chen Moonves, the first time she ever used her married name on the CBS reality show.

Now, Chen will hold court for the new season of Celebrity Big Brother, which includes houseguests Kato Kaelin, Natalie Eva Marie, Ryan Lochte, Joey Lawrence, Lolo Jones, Tom Green, Kandi Burruss, Tamar Braxton, Jonathan Bennett, Ricky Williams, Dina Lohan, and Anthony Scaramucci.

Celebrity Big Brother kicks off with a two-night premiere on Monday, January 21 and Tuesday, January 22 at 8 p.m. on CBS.