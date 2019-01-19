Jennifer Lopez Goes Completely Makeup Free In Unretouched Photo

JLo stunned fans with a makeup and filter free selfie.

Jennifer Lopez is proving what fans have known for a long time – that she’s most definitely a natural beauty. The stunning mom of two was proudly showing off her bare face in a new photo she shared on Instagram this week, giving fans a look at her all-natural look as she embraced a no makeup day.

The gorgeous photo JLo posted on January 18 showed her with her hair up on top of her head in a messy bun as she gave a sultry look to the camera while showing off her flawless complexion during what appeared to be a well-deserved chill day for the singer and actress.

And while she made it pretty clear that she was ditching the makeup for the day, Lopez also told her 85.2 million followers that she’d also skipped the filter and retouching and was completely stripping back to show the world her real self.

Accessorizing with gold hoop earrings and a bedazzled necklace that spelled out “Jennifer”, JLo used hashtags to caption her no makeup snap. She wrote #nofilterFriday, #nomakeupday, #lovemeasIam and then added three butterfly emojis.

Jennifer’s fans were clearly loving seeing the Shades of Blue actress going all-natural, despite being more used to seeing Lopez all glammed up on the red carpet or on stage.

The comments section was flooded with praise from Jennifer’s millions of followers who praised her for keeping it so real with her latest selfie.

“Don’t need makeup, stunning without,” one fan told JLo, who the Inquisitr reported recently shared the most adorable photo of herself cuddling up to her 10-year-old twins over the Christmas period. Another wrote in the comments section that they think the star is a “natural beauty” after seeing her go completely makeup free.

A third added on the social media site in the comment section of the photo, which already has more than 1.6 million likes, “True beauty from out and in.”

Daniel Zuchnik / Getty Images

The stunning bare faced selfie certainly proves that Lopez’s beauty routine is working, and she’s been pretty honest in the past about all the hard work she puts into keeping herself looking so youthful as she prepares to turn 50-years-old in July.

Speaking to People back in 2016, Jennifer admitted that looking so great and sticking to her beauty and fitness routine is “hard work.”

JLo said to the site that getting a lot of sleep is one of her biggest beauty secrets, revealing at the time, “I try to always to get as much sleep as I can so that I can start the day well rested and do my morning meditation and affirmations.”

She also told the outlet that she’s a big fan of putting glycolic acid on her skin which she revealed is the big secret “to get that healthy glow and clear skin.”

“I never go to bed without taking my makeup off, [and I use] night creams to keep my skin hydrated,” Lopez then continued, while she added that she uses SPF “every single day. You have to protect your skin.”