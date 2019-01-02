Jennifer Lopez Cuddles Her Sleeping Kids By The Christmas Tree In Adorable Family Photo

JLo shared the sweetest photo as she snuggled with her 10-year-old twins on New Year's Eve.

Jennifer Lopez shared the adorable way she rung in 2019 with her family. Rather than hitting a club or heading to a big party, the star revealed to her millions of Instagram followers that she instead opted for a cozy night in with her 10-year-old twins Max and Emme that culminated with a snooze in front of the Christmas tree.

Lopez shared a glimpse at her family New Year’s on her page on January 1 by posting a photo that showed the trio cuddling up together amid the glow of the Christmas lights.

The family all closed their eyes as JLo held on tight to her son Max, while Emme sat alongside them with her arm around her mom. All three sported their PJs.

“About last night… Perfect way to start the year,” the singer and actress captioned the snap she posted for her more than 84 million followers on the social media site before Jennifer added that she loves “that they still wanna fall asleep in Mama’s arms.”

Lopez also added two red heart emojis and a praying emoji to her caption. The photo already has more than 1 million likes on the social media site.

Shortly before posting the family snap snoozing with her kids, who she shares with former husband and Latin superstar Marc Anthony, Jennifer also posted a number of photos of herself celebrating the start of 2019 with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez

The star uploaded a funny photo of herself striking a pose while wearing a pair of novelty glasses and a feather headdress on her Instagram page, as well as another cuddling up to the former baseball star who she’ll share her second anniversary with this year.

Jennifer posted a lengthy and heartfelt message for her fans while heading into the New Year in the caption as she admitted that she always loves January 1 “because of the endless possibilities and new adventures that lie ahead” as well as because it offers “the opportunity to do things not ever done before.”

Adding in her message that she was feeling calm as 2019 got underway, Jennifer also told her followers that she was “ready and excited” to get to her achieving her big goals in the coming year.

“The past year was one of realizing our limitless power and this year will be putting that into serious action!! So be daring, be fun, be kind, be courageous, be dependable, be committed to what makes your heart sing and your spirits soar.. be relentless in the pursuit of your passions,” she then continued in part.

Lopez signed off her loving message for her fans by adding that she was “wishing you all a healthy, happy, prosperous and joy filled New Year…. Be #limitless HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERYONE! I love you all so much!!”

There’s no doubting that the star has a big year to come, which, as reported by Harper’s Bazaar, will include the release of JLo’s own skincare line.

The latest glimpse at her family life at home with her children and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez comes just days after the Inquisitr reported that the Second Act star gave fans a look inside her family Christmas on social media over the holidays.

JLo shared several photos showing just how the family celebrated, including posting a seriously cute video of her daughter Emme joining A-Rod’s kids, 13-year-old Natasha and 10-year-old Ella, performing a rendition of Elvis’s “Can’t Help Falling In Love” on their ukuleles in front of the Christmas lights.