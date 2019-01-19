Kardashian-Jenner Clan Spoil Their Kids In Unbelievable Ways

The baby girls own $1,100 Louis Vuitton hand bags and Stormi loves her $25,000 chair.

When the Kardashian-Jenner adults can afford to buy virtually anything they want, it’s no surprise that they spoil their kids with lavish gifts and goodies, too.

Kim Kardashian West bestowed all of the baby girls in her family with Louis Vuitton Speedy Mini handbags for Christmas. According to People, they’re valued at $1,100 apiece.

Kris Jenner stumbled upon a Louis Vuitton music box valued at $3,350 that she gifted to Chicago for her first birthday. Chicago also received a mini neon Mercedes G-Wagon for her first birthday, a replica of the very same truck that Kanye West bought Kim Kardashian West for her birthday. Target sells a similar model for $225.90, People shared.

“Auntie Kourtney got Chicago a @mercedesbenz G Wagon to match Kim’s for her birthday!” Chicago’s Instagram account posted.

Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, possesses a piece of furniture that costs more than many vehicles. The limited-edition chair was created by designers and brothers Humberto and Fernando Campana, and was displayed at Art Basel in Miami. The chair sells for upwards of $25,000.

“Daddy dropped off a new chair for stormi,” Jenner wrote.

Kris Jenner also bought Kim and Kanye’s babies three Silver Cross strollers that cost $2,699 each. This fancy stroller happens to be the very same one Kate Middleton used when transporting Princess Charlotte to her christening.

Not to be left out, Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, True Thompson, has two mini Bentley cars at her beck and call, even though she can’t walk yet. People reported that one is bedazzled pink and the other is white. Kimora Lee Simmons gave True, Stormi, and Chicago the white Bentleys. According to Luxury Kids Car Club, the Bentley starter package price pegs these toys at $1,999.

“I’m not sure what’s cuter, the cute teddy bear driving the Bentley truck or True’s cheeks and smile. Thank you Auntie Kimora and family for the precious gift!” Kourtney shared on Instagram.

Stormi can’t drive a car yet, even a toy one, so she is toted around in Kylie Jenner’s Gucci GG canvas baby carrier that retails for $395. Stormi’s Fendi stroller also costs $12,500. Jenner shared a fun photo of Stormi in her stroller with a fun caption.

“Stormi strolls,” she wrote.

She also has a very pink stroller from CYBEX by Jeremy Scott.

North West dresses like a star with an assortment of custom-made designer pieces, which includes a $3,500 fur coat. Stormi has a spectacular shoe collection that includes an Air Jordan 3s that isn’t exactly cheap. Not to be outdone, Chicago has an impressive closet full of shoes that includes a pair of dad’s designs in a rainbow of colors.