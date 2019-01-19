Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Launches Must Solve Sundays With Seven Brand-New Films

Alison Sweeney, Lacey Chabert, and Courtney Thorne-Smith are just three of the stars appearing in the original movies.

The Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel knows that television viewers enjoy relaxing in front of the boob tube on Sunday evenings before the busy week ahead. To help TV fans find captivating programming to watch on the first night of the week, the network is rolling out seven all-new movies starring top talent.

The Must Solve Sundays campaign kicks off on January 20 with “three months of dynamic crime-solving all-new, original premieres,” stated Hallmark Movies & Mysteries in a press release that was published on the Futon Critic website.

The first film in the lineup is Ruby Herring Mysteries: Silent Witness in which TV consumer reporter Ruby Herring (Taylor Cole) becomes involved in a murder mystery when an old friend of her family’s suspiciously drowns while at a mountain resort outside of Seattle where they have all convened to attend Ruby’s sister’s wedding. The redhead’s father, legendary crime reporter John Herring (Shawn Christian), encourages her to look deeper into the murder, but that annoys the by-the-book detective, Jake Killian (Stephen Huszar), assigned to the case.

On January 27, a college student is found dead and a meddling English professor, Amy Winslow (Jill Wagner), risks her life trying to figure out whodunnit before the new-in-town detective, Travis Cole (Kristoffer Polaha), can. Does a recent plant theft from the science lab have anything to do with the dead coed? What about the suicide of one of Amy’s colleagues? Find out in Mystery 101.

There is no new movie scheduled for Sunday, February 3, as that is the date of Super Bowl LIII when all eyes will be fixated on the game in Atlanta and the halftime show featuring music from Maroon 5.

A new installment of the Emma Fielding Mysteries debuts on February 10. In the third film in the franchise, More Bitter Than Death, Emma (Courtney Thorne-Smith) must figure out who killed the president of the Association for the Study of American Archaeology at Kenzer College during the organization’s annual gathering, which she hosted. The president was supposed to announce her successor the following day and many people believed they deserved the promotion. Emma teams up with her friend from the FBI, Jim Conner (James Tupper), to figure out who poisoned the president. Could it be her former fiancé, Duncan Thatcher (Mark Valley), who she wasn’t expecting to see at the event?

For three weeks in a row, starting on February 17, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will air three films in the new The Chronicle Mysteries series. In the first movie, Recovered, viewers meet Alex McPherson (Alison Sweeney), a true crime podcaster who goes back to the Pennsylvania town where she summered as a child to investigate the disappearance of an old friend. The town’s newspaper editor, Drew (Benjamin Ayres), reluctantly agrees to help her. As they begin uncovering the truth though, Alex realizes that she may be the killer’s next target.

The Chronicle Mysteries: The Wrong Man premieres on February 24. In this flick, Alex’s podcast leads her to investigate a three-year-old murder of a woman whose body was just found. As she learns more details about the killer, she works to exonerate the two men that were wrongly accused of committing the crime.

The last film in the trilogy, Vines That Bind, will be shown on March 3. Alex, Drew, and his newspaper colleagues wind up in nearby Macklin to look into the death of a vintner that the police said occurred accidentally, but she believes was really a homicide. When another member of the same family gets shot, she starts investigating several suspects.

The final Must Solve Sundays’ movie, Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle to Die For, premieres on March 10. The plot follows Tess Harper (Lacey Chabert), the crosswords editor at a New York newspaper, who becomes involved in the mystery surrounding the death of a prominent gallery owner after realizing that art heists are being foreshadowed by clues in her paper’s puzzles. Even though he didn’t want her help at first, Lieutenant Logan O’Connor (Brennan Elliott) starts collaborating with Tess to figure out the killer’s true identity.

Each Hallmark Movies & Mysteries film starts at 9 p.m. ET.