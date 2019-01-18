Rob Kardashian In A ‘Good Place’ & Living A ‘Healthier’ Lifestyle These Days

Rob Kardashian is said to be in a great place with his health at the moment, and fans may even get to see him on the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Rob Kardashian is said to be in a better mental and physical state at the moment than he has been in a while. The only Kardashian brother is said to be working on himself and his health following some tough years in his life.

“He’s in a good place right now. He’s happy, he’s getting healthier, and he’s just really settled into his role as a parent,” an insider told the outlet, adding that Rob’s daughter, Dream, whom he shares with Blac Chyna, is his main focus in life. “That’s his priority and that’s what’s really giving him purpose right now.”

Recently, Kim Kardashian revealed during an episode of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live that she believed Rob may be seen on the family’s reality series this season. However, the sources says that is simply not true.

“Rob is not involved with filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians, he has no interest in that. His family would love to have him back on the show, but they of course support any decision he makes and they’re just happy that he’s finding his groove, being a dad and living a quiet life makes him happy,” the insider added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kris Jenner has allegedly been trying hard to get Rob Kardashian back on the reality show, where he can document his weight loss, and reveal to fans that he’s getting through his issues and coming out of the other side happier and healthier.

Sources tell Radar Online that Kris is so insistent on getting Rob back on the show that she is offering him a huge amount of money to appear on the series, which she thinks will boost ratings.

Jenner allegedly offered her son half a million dollars in pay increase for every 10 pounds he loses if he were to sign on to do the show. Kardashian is said to be working out “non-stop” and Kris is hoping that he’ll make a strong comeback.

Fans can see if Rob Kardashian decides to join his famous sisters on TV when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season, which will air on the E! network later this year.