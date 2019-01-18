Kris Jenner Bribing Rob Kardashian To Lose Weight For ‘KUWTK’

Kris Jenner is a woman who knows what she wants, and with her hands in many business, including managing the careers of her children, it seems safe to say that she knows how to turn a profit.

According to Radar Online, Jenner is ready to make another career move on behalf of her only son, Rob Kardashian. The self proclaimed “momager” is allegedly trying to bribe her son in hopes of getting him to lose weight, and share his journey on the family’s reality TV series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“Kris is bribing her son with millions of dollars to lose weight. She told him that she will give him a half a million dollar increase for every ten pounds he loses. He has been working out non-stop and she is so proud of him because she really wants him to come back strong,” an insider told the outlet.

In addition, Jenner is said to be over the moon that her son is starting to live his life again following his split with his baby mama, Blac Chyna. He’s even been seen with Love & Hip Hop star, Alexis Skyy, and dating rumors have been flying.

“Kris is thrilled that Rob is getting back out there and dating again. All she wants is for Rob to happy. Needless to say, Kris would love it if the two of them are together when he starts filming because that would mean she could use their romance for ratings,” the source added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Rob’s sisters, Khloe, Kourtney, and Kim Kardashian appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen earlier this week, and when they were asked about Rob, they all revealed that he is doing very well, with Khloe claiming that he’s “great.”

Kim then chimed in to reveal that she believes Rob will appear on KUWTK new season, and that he goes through moods where he wants to film, and then decides that he never signed up to have his personal life filmed for all to see.

Fans haven’t seen Rob on the show in years, and he rarely makes any public appearances. He will sometimes post on social media, but the posts are often related to his adorable 2-year-old daughter, Dream, whom he shares with Blac Chyna.

Fans are now hoping to see more of Rob Kardashian and his famous family when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season later this year.