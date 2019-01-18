Prince Philip Will Give Up Driving If Advised To, Following Car Accident

The 97-year-old got into a car accident on Thursday, January 17.

Prince Philip will give up driving if it is suggested that he do so — but he’s not going to be happy about it, People is reporting.

The 97-year-old duke of Edinburgh was involved in a car accident on Thursday, January 17. Not much is known about the specifics of the accident, but it’s been reported that the land rover he was driving overturned after crashing into a Kia. The Kia in question was driven by a 28-year-old woman, with a 9-month-old baby being in the backseat. While there was blood at the scene, reports say that Prince Philip was uninjured. The woman and the baby were taken to the hospital for minor injuries. Police in Norfolk are continuing to investigate the incident.

While Prince Philip appreciates the freedom to drive, he will begrudgingly give it up if it’s for safety reasons.

“He is a pragmatist and a realist and I’m sure he will accept that while possibly muttering under his breath,” said biographer Gyles Brandreth, who is also a friend of Philip’s. “He visits old friends but it’s frustrating as you grow older to find your world is getting smaller. The independence for an old person to be able to get into their car and just go down the road is a wonderful thing.”

Many people have grown increasingly worried for Prince Philip’s safety as he ages. The duke doesn’t appear to want to make changes in his life just because he’s older, however. When Brandreth was asked how Prince Philip would feel if he was told to “slow down,” he seemed to think that Prince Philip’s reaction would not be a positive one.

“I’m not sure he will react too well to that,” Brandreth admitted. “Everyone will be telling him to slow down – from his wife, to his insurers to the Norfolk constabulary. Knowing him a little, I don’t think he is going to welcome advice to slow down. He is 97 – and still walking without a stick, still carriage driving and still living his life his way. I’m sure this morning, as well as being grateful he’s survived, he will be concerned for the other people involved and shaken by this experience. He is 98 in June – don’t write him off too soon. He’s a survivor.”

While it appears that Prince Philip is determined to continue doing the things he’s always done when he was younger, it also seems like he’ll reluctantly give up driving if trusted officials truly feel his safety is at risk.