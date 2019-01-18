Cardi B’s Government Shutdown Rant Turned Into A Song

Cardi B has a new hit song on her hands and it’s all about the government shutdown. As Mashable reports, her recent rant about the shutdown has been edited to the beat of her Billboard no. 1 track “Bodak Yellow.” This one most likely won’t be on the charts but it’s going viral on social media as the shutdown marches on to a month of existence.

According to Mashable, the song was made by The Gregory Brothers, a group of artists known for creating tracks from unlikely sources. In the original clip, Cardi blasts Trump for “summonsing” federal workers to go back to work without paychecks. She also points out a key difference between this government closure and one that happened during Obama’s presidency.

“I don’t want to hear y’all motherf**kers talking about ‘Oh, but Obama shut down the government for 17 days’…” she said. “Yeah, b*tch! For healthcare! So your grandma could check her blood pressure…Our country is in a hellhole right now. All for a f*cking wall.”

The clip of the Bronx rapper talking about politics was shared far and wide and as Vox reports, it even got some attention from Democratic lawmakers who tried to figure out whether they should retweet it or not.

“Trying to decide whether or not to retweet the Cardi B video,” wrote Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI) on Twiter.

“Omg, I had the same argument with myself 30 minutes ago,” Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) replied.

Even Senate Minority Leader, Chuck Schumer (D-NY) chimed in.

“Guys, I’m still holding my breath. Are you gonna RT Cardi B or not?” he, or perhaps his social media person tweeted.

The present government shutdown is now the longest one on record and as Cardi B explained, it started because of an impasse between President Trump and Congress over the funding of one of his most high-profile campaign promises, a wall on the border between the United States and Mexico. Due to the shutdown, hundreds of thousands of federal workers have been furloughed and some of them have been called back to work by the president. Those people will have to do their jobs without getting paid.

And there’s no end to the shutdown in sight. As CNBC reported, recent negotiations between Chuck Schumer, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and President Trump reportedly ended with Trump walking out in a huff. Pelosi has since effectively disinvited Trump from doing the State of the Union and the president responded by canceling her flights to US Army bases overseas. All while federal workers feel the pain of life without a salary.

As Cardi B said, “This sh*t is crazy.”