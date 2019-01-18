Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is The ‘Most Dangerous Person In America Right Now,’ Actor James Woods Claims

Actor James Woods is sounding the alarm about freshman Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, calling the Bronx Democrat “the most dangerous person in America right now” in an attack on Twitter.

Woods has become one of the most vocal supporters of Donald Trump in Hollywood, often taking to Twitter to back the president and launch attacks against Trump’s political enemies. Ocasio-Cortez was his target this week, as Woods wrote a tweet about her first speech on the House floor, which had gained some viral attention.

“This is the most dangerous person in America right now,” Woods wrote.

Ocasio-Cortez had already found a huge audience for her first House speech, which attacked Donald Trump for using federal workers as leverage in his demand for border wall funding.

“It is not normal to shut down the government when we don’t get what we want,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

In his Twitter storm attack against the freshman legislator, Woods also referenced allegations of “massive voter fraud” from Democrats, but did not give any specifics of what he was referencing. Some Republicans, including Donald Trump, have passed on unfounded claims that Democrats had engineered fraud by having illegal immigrants vote.

“I think Democrats will engineer massive voter fraud to retake the government,” Woods tweeted. “They will tax American citizens to death, to fund further illegal alien invasions, in turn guaranteeing more voter fraud. This vicious cycle will end in serious civil unrest by disenfranchised citizens.”

Ocasio-Cortez has already attracted plenty of viral attention just days into her first term as a Congresswoman. The first speech she made on the House floor — one attacking Donald Trump for shutting down the federal government to meet his demand for more than $5 billion in border wall funding — quickly became the most-viewed in the history of C-SPAN’s Twitter page. It racked up close to 1.5 million views in less than a day as it spread across social media.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez herself has been adept at Twitter, using the platform to build her stature as a candidate prior to her shocking primary win over longtime Congressman Joseph Crowley, and has continued to use the platform to take on Republicans who have attacked her policy proposals. She is now trying to pass along the expertise, CNN reported. Ocasio-Cortez will be working with another Congressman to offer a workshop for other Democrats on how to best use Twitter to reach constituents and earn backing for their policies.