Jeff Bezos And Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez To Make First Public Appearance ‘At The Oscars’ Next Month

Amazon’s CEO Jeff Bezos and his current girlfriend Lauren Sanchez are set to make their public debut in a series of events next month, including the 2019 Academy Awards, sources say.

The two are reportedly ready to make their first public appearance, and will be attending a series of events together in the coming months, including the Oscars, which take place on February 24, according to a report by Page Six.

“Expect to see Lauren joining Jeff [at the Oscars]. They are an item and very much in love. They were not hiding their relationship and were very relaxed at the [Golden] Globes,” the insider said.

The two were spotted together at the Golden Globes on January 7, just one day before the billionaire and his author wife MacKenzie announced they would be separating via a joint Twitter statement. That same day, news that he was dating journalist and helicopter pilot Sanchez made headlines.

Amazon’s streaming service has become a growing name in the Hollywood industry, which means Bezos will certainly be attending the Oscars this year. According to Page Six, he was so popular at the Golden Globes this year that “he was swarmed for selfies backstage.” The 55-year-old is due to appear at an awards ceremony in Beverly Hills this Friday, January 18, to accept the Living Legends of Aviation honor, but it is still unclear whether Sanchez will be by his side, with the source adding that “they’re still figuring it out.”

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos May Lose Half Of His $137 Billion Because He Was Cheating on His Wife With His Friend's Wife; How Tony Gonzalez Fits Into All This (Photos) https://t.co/fdkkGpYPYg pic.twitter.com/1rlK8xQH7W — Robert Littal (@BSO) January 9, 2019

Sanchez, 49, is still reportedly living with her husband, Patrick Whitesell, at their Los Angeles home. Whitesell is a Hollywood talent mogul, and both families know each other from owning properties nearby in Seattle. According to the Daily Mail, the former host of Fox 11’s Good Day LA had been seeing Bezos since at least the fall.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Bezos announced that he was splitting from his wife of 25 years on Twitter. The joint statement made it sound like the breakup was amicable and agreed upon by both parties, as they said they remain “a family” and will carry on being “cherished friends.” A source close to the family told the Daily Mail that the couple “worked very hard” on their relationship before opting for a divorce — which goes along the same lines of their statement, which said they decided to call it quits “after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation” — and that Bezos only started seeing Sanchez after fully separating from his wife of more than two decades.