Heather Locklear Offered Job Opportunities After Meltdown, Will Return To Work Again Soon, Per ‘Radar’

Heather Locklear may be headed back to work sooner than anyone had originally anticipated.

A source close to Locklear spoke to Radar Online and made claims that the troubled star has her sights set on acting once her legal issues settle down a bit. The insider shares that Heather has received not just one but multiple offers to act again, including one from a major network.

“She’s had a few offers to work again. She’s waiting to see what happens with her legal situation first.”

“Once that is handled she can focus on work and figure out the rest,” the insider revealed. “For now, she’s focused on getting her legal issues over with.”

As recently as this past fall, Bravo offered Locklear the opportunity to star in her own reality show. The troubled actress ended up turning down the offer after it was presented to her because the timing was not right. At the time, not only was Heather dealing with legal issues of her own, but she was also struggling with substance abuse issues as well.

It has been a tough past few months for Locklear to say the least. The police have been called to the former Spin City star’s home on multiple occasions and she also split with longtime love Chris Heisser. As the Inquisitr reported, Locklear ended her engagement with Heisser after the pair got into an intense fight over the holidays.

The actress had just been released from rehab and was set to spend the holidays with Chris and family before things took a turn for the worse. A source close to the pair says that the fight started on Christmas Eve and spilled over into the following few days. Eventually, Heisser moved his things out and the couple called it quits.

The same source goes on to say that Heather thinks that Chris was a big source of many of her problems, including that of substance abuse. Now that Chris is out of her life, Locklear thinks her issues with substance abuse and violence will also go away. The 57-year-old was supposed to return back to rehab after spending the holidays with her family but now that Chris isn’t in the picture, Heather doesn’t feel the need to check herself into the rehab facility again.

“She’s rationalized that she doesn’t think she needs treatment now that he’s out of her life,” the source dishes.

Only time will tell whether or not Locklear does indeed return to acting.