Jenelle Evans Hints At Quitting ‘Teen Mom 2’ Amid David Eason Drama

Jenelle Evans is hinting that the current season of Teen Mom 2 will be the final one for her and her family.

According to Radar Online, Jenelle is seen going through a ton of drama in the trailer for the full season of Teen Mom 2. In one clip, Evans’ 911 call is played, revealing a sobbing Jenelle telling dispatch that her husband, David Eason, had assaulted her.

Later, Jenelle is seen speaking with her mother, Barbara Evans, and looking distraught. The reality star then tells her mother that this will likely be her very last season on the show, and that she can’t handle it any longer. “I’m done,” she states.

This season, fans will also see Jenelle’s baby daddy, Nathan Griffith, accuse David of hitting his son, Kaiser. Nathan claims that his son told him that David had hit him with a stick, but Jenelle denies the abuse allegations in her husband’s name.

Of course, Evans’ drama never seems to go away. Things always seem to be at a high level for the mother-of-three, who is constantly making headlines for one reason or another. Recently, her husband David has also been stirring up much controversy.

Eason recently revealed via social media that if he any of his children came out as transgender he would “slap the sh** out of them.”

This is on par with David’s previously comments about the LGBTQ community, which is the reason he was fired from Teen Mom 2. After Eason made several offensive comments via his Twitter account, MTV cut ties with him, and made a statement about his comments online.

“David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV. With six weeks left of production on Teen Mom 2, effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him.” the network said in a statement to People in February 2018.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, David is being accused of pulling a gun on an innocent woman and chasing her down.

“Your mom is a liar. David had his phone on him and nothing else. But if she comes on my property again she will be charged with trespassing and harassment,” Jenelle commented after a woman claiming to be the daughter of David’s victim told her story via Facebook.

Fans can see more of Jenelle Evans’ dramatic life, as well as her kids and relationship with her mother, when Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV every Monday night at 9 p.m.