Kylie Jenner Spending Over $100K On Baby Stormi’s Birthday Party

Kylie Jenner’s little girl, Stormi Webster, is set to celebrate her very first birthday next month, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is said to be going all out for her daughter’s first birthday party.

According to Life & Style, Kylie is planning to throw a huge, over the top bash for little Stormi, who will turn one on February 1, making it not only the baby’s first birthday, but her golden birthday as well.

Sources tell the outlet that Jenner plans to throw multiple parties that will span over the course of an entire weekend, and that all of Stormi’s cousins, including Kourtney, Khloe, Rob, and Kim Kardashian’s children, will be in attendance.

“Kylie isn’t just throwing one party, celebrations will continue over three days! All Stormi’s cousins will be invited to the main extravaganza — there will be hundreds of balloons, cupcakes, and even a mini fairground,” the insider dished.

The source went on to add that Kylie began to plan the birthday bash six months ago, and has already shelled out over $100K on things for the party, including tons of lavish gifts for the birthday girl.

“[Kylie] started prepping for her daughter’s big day six months ago and has already splashed out $100,000 on extravagant gifts including diamond-encrusted jewelry, huge cuddly bears, expensive baby gadgets, and custom-made designer clothes,” the insider claims.

In addition, Jenner is also planning a family vacation for just she, her baby daddy, rapper Travis Scott, and their daughter, so that the trio can enjoy some alone time as a family to celebrate little Stormi’s big milestone birthday.

Of course, Kylie has to keep up with her siblings, who all throw lavish celebrations for their children’s birthdays. Most recently, Kim and Kourtney threw a joint Tarzan themed party for their sons Saint and Reign, and a joint unicorn bash for daughters North and Penelope.

Meanwhile, Kourtney also hosted a lavish Fortnite themed celebration for her oldest son, Mason, and Rob also threw his little girl Dream a Tiffiany-blue themed bash, while Khloe is likely working on her daughter True Thomson’s party as well, as she will celebrate her first birthday in April.

Jenner will likely document at least some of the festivities via her social media accounts so fans can get a sneak peek look at baby Stormi’s birthday party.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner’s life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season on E! later this year.