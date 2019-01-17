WWE Rumors: Even More Superstars Request Their Releases From The Company, Per ‘Pro Wrestling Sheet’

The formation of All Elite Wrestling may have given forgotten WWE superstars some hope.

While there are other wrestling promotions around the world for people to work in, WWE is eventually where most aspire to land. At the beginning of 2019, Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks created All Elite Wrestling which has given superstars yet another place to find employment. Well, it certainly appears as if everyone has taken notice as a whole host of superstars have requested their releases from WWE just this week.

As reported by the Inquisitr, The Revival have already requested their release from WWE and their spots on Monday Night Raw. The red brand tag team is very popular and has been since their time in NXT, but they’ve not been used very well since hitting the main roster.

Despite being in a feud with the current Raw Tag Team Champions in Bobby Roode and Chad Gable, The Revival simply aren’t happy. It’s not known if their requests will be granted, but only time will tell, and now, even more superstars are looking to get out of their contracts.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Mike and Maria Kanellis have now also asked WWE officials to release them from their current deals. It appears as if the real-life married couple is not happy with how they’ve been used and they want out of their contracts.

It appears as if the requests first came from Mike and Maria Kanellis a few weeks ago, and it isn’t yet known if WWE will grant them.

The couple signed with WWE back in April of 2017, and it’s been a bit of a rocky road since their arrival. Mike Kanellis started out as a member of the blue brand on SmackDown Live and his wife Maria was with him.

Not long after they made their debut, Maria revealed that she was pregnant and Mike let the world know that he was dealing with addiction issues. Both superstars have been off of WWE television for quite some time.

Recently, Mike Kanellis returned to TV as a member of the 205 Live brand, but he hasn’t done much since signing with the company. As a matter of fact, Kanellis has wrestled primarily on episodes of Main Event and at WWE Live Events which aren’t televised.

It isn’t quite known what will happen to Mike and Maria Kanellis since they have requested their release from the company. If WWE doesn’t grant their release, they may be forced to sit at home, earn their paycheck, and just wait until their current deal expires. Upon getting out of their contract in one way or another, Mike and Maria Kanellis could end up in All Elite Wrestling, New Japan, Ring of Honor, or anywhere for that matter.