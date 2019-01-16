Surprise ‘Ghostbusters 3’ Sequel Trailer Just Released, And It Features The Original Ecto-1

Fans are getting a surprise first look at the reboot of the classic film, one which is slated for release in 2020.

Drop everything, Venkman — we’ve got a trailer. Just a day after it was revealed that there is going to be a reboot of the classic 1984 film Ghostbusters, fans were treated to a surprise teaser trailer — and, per YouTube, it features the original Ecto-1, a vehicle that everyone knows and loves.

Movie lovers found out yesterday, per the Inquisitr, that Jason Reitman is currently directing a return of the Ghostbusters franchise, but there weren’t many specifics. Now we know one thing for certain, and it’s that the beloved Ecto-1 is going to be featured in the new movie.

The trailer opens on a dark farm during a stormy evening. Lights flash from inside of the barn, and the camera pans into the building. An eerie and familiar tune starts, and a sheet covering a car flips up to reveal the rear of the Ecto-1 — complete with original license plate and Ghostbusters logo. Astute viewers will notice the glisten of ectoplasm on the fence, and will recognize the electric pulses as a stuttering spray from a proton pack.

According to Reitman, who is the son of the original films’ director, Ivan Reitman, the trailer is meant to raise more questions than it answers.

Who owns this equipment? Is someone working on bringing it back to life? The implication seems to be that the ghost-busting business has gone bust since the second movie, but also that things are poised for a comeback.

Sony says that the film is slated for a summer of 2020 release and shooting begins in just a few months. There’s no word on whether Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray or Ernie Hudson will return for the film, nor have any details about the plot been revealed.

“This is very early, and I want the film to unwrap like a present. We have a lot of wonderful surprises and new characters for the audience to meet,” said Reitman.

Word is that Reitman is planning on using four teenagers in the film, though it isn’t clear what roles they will play. What’s clear is that he is excited to be revisiting the franchise.

“I’ve always thought of myself as the first Ghostbusters fan, when I was a 6-year-old visiting the set. I wanted to make a movie for all the other fans,” Reitman says. “This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot. What happened in the ’80s happened in the ’80s, and this is set in the present day.”

Fans of the 2016 Ghostbusters film may be disappointed to learn that the new installment seems to be picking up where the second film left off and skipping over the all-female ghost-busting team.