Meghan Markle Was Just Called ‘A Fat Lady,’ Her Hilarious Clapback Per ‘People’

Meghan Markle was just called “a fat lady” during a meeting with the staff, volunteers and beneficiaries at her new patronage, the animal charity Mayhew, and Markle didn’t miss a beat with her hilarious clapback according to People Magazine.

Markle was greeting and shaking hands with some of the volunteers when one older woman gave the mom-to-be a bold compliment regarding how far along the Duchess of Sussex was in her first pregnancy.

“You’re a fat lady!” the woman laughed, pointing to the Duchess of Sussex’s growing baby bump.

Markle took the sweet moment in stride, laughed and quipped, “I’ll take it!”

The longtime animal lover spoke to volunteers and witnessed, according to People, the projects that were run by the charity.

Mayhew is designed to improve the lives of animals and people and to better communities both in London and internationally reported People.

Some of the projects include animal therapy visits, work with homeless people and their pets and international projects, such as dog rabies vaccinations in Kabul.

Do my ears deceive me? Quite possibly the first time the Duchess of Sussex has been called a "fat lady" and loved it pic.twitter.com/xR2NelQyAW — Hannah Furness (@Hannah_Furness) January 16, 2019

The Duchess, who has rescued several dogs herself, met with members of the community and animals who have benefitted from the charity.

She even had some cuddle time with one of the rescued dogs.

Just days after Kensington Palace announced her much awaited new patronages, the Duchess of Sussex has already gotten to work in support of the four organizations she will now champion, the National Theatre, the Association of Commonwealth Universities, the women’s empowerment charity Smart Works and Mayhew.

In 2018 @TheMayhew: ???? Handled 1061 animal welfare cases

???? Neutered 12,109 cats and dogs overseas

???? Rehomed 98 dogs and 380 cats

???? Vaccinated 32,431 dogs against rabies

???? Educated 111,097 adults and children in India More: https://t.co/RQkTEnNMC7 pic.twitter.com/koRtekMtAP — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 16, 2019

Before moving to London, Markle lived in Toronto, where she was filming Suits, with her two rescue dogs Guy and Bogart.

People reported that Bogart was gifted to friends and Guy lives with Markle and Prince Harry in London.

Rumor has it that the couple has also gotten their own dog together, a female, whose name has not yet been disclosed by the royal duo.

Page Six reported that the stunning dress Markle wore to the shelter was quite affordable by royal standards.

The Duchess of Sussex, 37, teamed a cream-colored Armani coat and Stella McCartney Mini Reversible Tote (at the cost of $1,145 reported Page Six) with a surprisingly affordable dress from H&M.

The dress, from the fashion brand’s Mama maternity range, is priced at $34.99 and runs from XS through XL.

Markle, who has always loved fashion, is a big fan of pairing high-end pieces with low-end clothing or accessories and making a style that is distinctly her own.

Markle and Prince Harry will welcome their first child together this Spring.