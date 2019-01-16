Vicki Gunvalson’s Daughter Briana Culberson Lost 45 Pounds On The Keto Diet [Photos]

Briana Culberson suffers from Lupus.

Vicki Gunvalson’s daughter, Briana Culberson, began adhering to the Keto diet in an effort to improve her health after doing so, she lost a ton of weight.

According to a Daily Mail report on January 15, the Keto diet has greatly improved Culberson’s life, not only via a 45-pound weight loss, but also due to the fact that it allowed her to go off the steroids she was previously taking to treat Lupus.

On Instagram, Culberson’s husband, Ryan, offered fans a side-by-side look at Culberson’s progress.

“The face on the left is of an average American diet, never felt good, having constant lupus flares, and on and off steroids for almost a year,” Ryan began of the former Real Housewives of Orange County star. “The face on the right is strict Keto, steroid free, and lupus flare free!”

In November of last year, Ryan took to his Instagram page to tell his online audience that he was proud of his wife’s dieting efforts and labeled her as the “Keto queen.”

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County may know, Culberson has suffered through numerous surgeries and complications over the past several years after being diagnosed with Lupus, an autoimmune disease, in 2016. In fact, Culberson nearly died in July 2017 due to the use of a dirty scalpel that was used during surgery.

Ryan Culberson / Instagram

While Ryan and Briana Culberson used to appear frequently alongside her mother, Vicki Gunvalson, on The Real Housewives of Orange County, they moved to North Carolina last year after deciding to embark on a more simple life on the east coast.

At the time of her move, Culberson explained to fans that she attempted to live in Orange County with her mom but ultimately decided the west coast wasn’t for her.

“We wanted to try it out after Ryans retirement to see if we would be happy,” she explained, according to an All About the Real Housewives report. Over this past year I’ve been really unhappy living here. I’ve always connected more with my Midwest roots and I’ve never really felt live I’ve fit in in Orange County. It’s my moms style but not mine. The night i met Ryan 9 years ago I️ told him to take me away from here. I gave it a shot to make my mom happy but i have to do what’s right for myself and my family. We’re super excited and everything is working out how it’s supposed to!”

The Real Housewives of Orange County will return to Bravo for Season 14 sometime later this year.