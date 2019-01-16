Nikki Bella Says She Lets John Cena Know ‘Everything’

Nikki Bella and John Cena may no longer be a couple, but in a recent interview with People, the Total Bellas star revealed that she still lets him know “everything.” Bella revealed that she has made her ex-boyfriend aware of any dates she has been on. Why does she do this, though? She actually has a very interesting reason.

“I let him know everything. He’s known every date I’ve been on. Anything I knew was coming out or anything that I’ve done I’ve let him know. I don’t ever want him to be hurt by it or shocked by it. I know that is things that I don’t have to do, but it’s just who I am,” Bella explained.

Being in the spotlight, Bella is aware that things about her life could be leaked to the media. As a result, she chooses to be open and honest with her ex so that he doesn’t have to find out any other way.

Some may wonder if John Cena does the same for her. Bella revealed that he “doesn’t necessarily return the favor.”

Bella and Cena had a six-year long relationship. Cena proposed to Bella at WrestleMania 33. The proposal happened in the ring after the couple’s tag team match against The Miz and Maryse. The engagement was called off by Bella, and in an interview with People in July 2018, she revealed that the pair tried to work on their relationship before officially calling it quits.

When she announced the end of her relationship, Bella stated she had “the utmost respect for John” and this is something that hasn’t changed. In her most recent interview with People, she reiterated that she has “so much respect” for Cena. She also opened up about their breakup and revealed whether or not the two ended on bad terms.

“This breakup wasn’t bad, it didn’t end bad, we didn’t do bad things for each other. He’s still close with my family,” Bella explained.

Bella appeared on Season 25 of the hit show Dancing with the Stars. While showing off her dance moves, Bella was paired with Artem Chigvinstev. Recently, there have been rumors that the two former dancing partners have struck up a romance. Neither Bella nor Chigvinstev have confirmed a relationship, but that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from churning.

A recent report from E! Online revealed that Bella recently appeared on Daily Pop where she revealed she has been “on a few dates,” but she didn’t name any names.