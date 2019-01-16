Ariana Madix Slams ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Producers For Making Tom Schwartz And Tom Sandoval Look Like ‘Idiots’

She wishes the show could be more 'real.'

“Why can’t it just be real?”

That is the question Ariana Madix is asking on Twitter after watching the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules play out.

Following Monday’s show, Madix shared a series of posts on her account, the first of which took aim at her producers for continuing to paint her boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, and his TomTom business partner, Tom Schwartz, as idiots.

“The whole ‘the toms are idiots’ schtick is so old and tired. Why can’t it just be real?” she asked.

Madix also said the show would be “way more interesting” if the storyline was more authentic.

“I’m so confused they keep making it seem like they aren’t really partners?? But then Lisa is trusting the with some stuff?? Like clearly we aren’t getting the whole picture,” one fan wrote in response to the ongoing drama between the Toms and their co-partners, Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd.

“No you definitely aren’t,” Madix replied.

When one fan then asked Madix why Sandoval and Schwartz showed up to TomTom during setup for the Daily Mail‘s holiday party, Madix suggested the boys were set up by producers, who reportedly gave them a call time that required them to be there, even though Vanderpump told them to steer clear of the restaurant as they prepared for the event.

A short time later, after the fan reiterated that Sandoval and Schwartz were specifically told to stay away, Madix insisted that she and her co-stars are required to follow their producers’ orders when it comes to their call times and added that they aren’t allowed to address any potential setups because that would be breaking the fourth wall.

“Ya… it’s called breaking the fourth wall. Something we aren’t allowed to do,” she explained. “We show up when we are given call times by our employers: production.”

During an earlier episode of Vanderpump Rules, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz were seen sitting down for a business meeting with Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd, and during the meeting, they learned the couple’s daughter had been given their job of creating a cocktail menu for their new restaurant.

Right away, Sandoval and Schwartz were taken aback and wondered why the restaurant would be called TomTom if they were hardly involved in the venue’s creation.

To see more of Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.