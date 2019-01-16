Responders Drove Past Jayme Closs As She Was Kidnapped, Suspect Tried To Take Her Prior To Successful Attempt

It is believed that initial responders missed the suspect and Jayme Closs by as little as 20 seconds.

It has been a case that captivated the country. Jayme Closs was missing and her parents were dead. Nearly three months went by and there were no sightings of the missing teen. People began to fear the worst.

However, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jayme managed to escape her kidnapper and was rescued on January 10. She was located in Gordon, which is approximately 66 miles north of where she had last been sighted.

The 13-year-old had managed to escape her captivity and approached a woman walking her dog, asking for help, according to CNN. She was then rushed into a nearby home and 911 was called. Police arrived and a suspect, Jake Thomas Patterson, was arrested not long after that, thanks to Jayme identifying a car while traveling with the police, according to new details emerging from the criminal complaint.

CNN has now revealed that the initial responders who arrived after a 911 call from Jayme’s mother’s phone on October 15, passed by Jayme Closs as she was hidden in the trunk of the suspect’s car. Three deputies were sent to Jayme’s home in Barron, Wisconsin after screams were heard in the initial 911 call. Jayme’s parents, James Closs, 56, and Denise Closs, 46, were found dead at the scene. A frantic search for Jayme resulted.

In fact, Jake Patterson has said to police that they missed catching him at the scene by about 20 seconds. When driving away, with Jayme in the trunk of his red Ford Taurus, he had to pause not far from the Closs residence in order to allow deputies to pass in their vehicles on the way to the incident. Jayme also told police that she heard police sirens for “a very short time” not long after the Taurus left her home.

Had police managed to pull over Patterson during that moment, the suspect admits it would have become violent. He reportedly said, while in custody, that he “most likely would have shot at the police” using the loaded shotgun he had in the car with him at the time.

More chilling details also reveal that Jake Patterson had been planning this abduction since October 1, according to CBS News. Buying a black mask the week of October 1, the suspect also admitted that he had plotted twice to take Jayme prior to the successful kidnapping. However, Patterson allegedly said in his police statement that he “turned away after seeing activity in the house.”

Patterson claims he chose Jayme Closs as his victim after seeing her get on to a school bus, according to 9 News Australia. He then decided that she “was the girl he was going to take.”

Patterson has been charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and one count of kidnapping, according to the New York Post. Bail has been set at $5 million.