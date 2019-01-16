Dax Shepard Reveals To Dr Phil That He Used To Have A Sex Addiction

Once again, Dax Shepard is opening up about some problems from his past.

In a recent interview with Dr. Phil McGraw on his podcast Phil in the Blanks, Shepard told listeners that addiction with drugs and alcohol wasn’t the only addiction that he struggled with in the past. According to the actor, he told Dr. Phil that he thought he didn’t need to seek help for his addiction, there’s definitely reason to think that he had a problem.

“‘I’m going to get really intimate here I’d say I had what could maybe be called a sex addition at some point in my life. Not one that I had to seek treatment for, but…”

McGraw assured Dax that there are far worse addictions in life than sex addictions and Shepard agreed. After that, the husband of Kristen Bell also revealed that he has had sex with a lot of people in his life but at the time he was single, and he wasn’t getting diseases, so he didn’t really see any problems with it.

“Now, that is a biochemical feeling; I’m getting a serotonin dump. Whatever I’m getting, that’s a physiological thing, horniness. So, I’m just feeling authentically horny. And I think, ‘Hmm, I’m going to text this girl I know,'” he told Phil.

“And I text this girl—and there was a delay. And then I just had this moment of clarity. I was like, ‘That’s suspicious. I just felt disempowered by my girlfriend and immediately I got horny. Could my brain be, like, taking care of me?”

McGraw then agreed with Shepard that his brain was probably protecting him and told listeners that for every human thought, there is a “physiological corollary.” Of course, Shepard has now been married to Kristen Bell for the past six years and the two are very open and honest about their struggles and their relationship.

Most recently, the couple opened up about cheating rumors that surfaced in recent weeks. As the Inquisitr shared, Kayti Edwards, who is the granddaughter of Julie Andrews, told the media that she had an affair with Dax when he was in a relationship with Kristen Bell. Following the accusations, the actor quickly took to Instagram to shut down the rumors in his typical sarcastic manner.

Along with a photo, he told the Daily Mail, who first broke the story, that the photo was 13-years-old and not nine years old like they had reported. He also pointed out that Kayti has infamously sold stories to tabloids about Matthew Perry, Jack Osbourne, Kid Rock, and now him. To end the post, he made a joke about fellow actor Brad Pitt.

“I look forward to her next one. Fingers crossed it’s about my #1, Brad Pitt :).”

Later, he followed up his Instagram post with a tweet telling fans that he hasn’t even seen Edwards since 2005. Luckily, it seems as though Shepard put those rumors to rest once and for all.