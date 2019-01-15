Kim Kardashian Reveals What She Thinks About Women Who Get Plastic Surgery To Look Like Her

Kim Kardashian tried to be diplomatic when talking about plastic surgery, People is reporting. Kim and her sisters Kourtney and Khloe appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on January 14, and Cohen did not hold back when it came to asking personal questions! One of the most awkward questions was from a viewer, who asked her query via phone call live on air. The viewer brought up the fact that women have been shelling out thousands of dollars in order to get plastic surgery to look more like her.

“I think people should do whatever makes them happy,” Kim said.

“And I think that people should also like be themselves and be an individual. But I’m flattered that that is something that they think, you know, that attracts them. That they’d want to look like.”

Kourtney and Khloe, who giggled upon hearing the question, both told Kim she was being very “politically correct.”

“I just want them to be happy,” Kim explained in her defense.

“So if that’s what makes them happy, honey, we can all use more beauty in the world. It’s fine!”

This was not the only juicy tidbit the sisters revealed during the interview. According to E! News, a lot of questions were asked about the father of Khloe’s child, Tristan Thompson. Thompson was filmed kissing another girl while Khloe was still pregnant, and many now judge Khloe for staying with him following the scandal. The girls discussed the importance of family, with Khloe saying that she and Tristan are currently “good.”

Speaking of family, Kim finally confirmed that she and her husband Kanye West were expecting their fourth child via surrogate. She also shared that the new baby will be a boy, and is due “sometime soon.” While the couple is gearing up for a new child, West is also making headlines by going on frequent rants on Twitter. Kim said that it was just his form of “therapy” and that he isn’t hurting anyone. She also briefly addressed her and West’s ongoing feud with Taylor Swift, which Kim says she’s “over.”

Their feud with Blac Chyna, however, is still on. Blac Chyna, who had a child with their brother Rob, is currently going through a lawsuit with the family after she accused Rob and his sisters of ruining her reputation and damaging her career. Despite all the drama, the sisters say that Rob is doing “great” now and will return to Keeping Up With the Kardashians next season.