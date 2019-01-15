‘Teen Mom 2’ Leah Messer Reveals Why She Isn’t Dating Someone Her Age

The reality show star says men her age 'don't get her life.'

On Monday night, Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 premiered on MTV and, for the first time, fans were able to meet Leah Messer’s new boyfriend, Jason. Prior to the premiere, it was reported that Jason was significantly older than Leah and she finally revealed why she is dating someone older.

According to Pop Culture, while talking to her friend, the 26-year-old mother of three explained the age difference isn’t an issue saying, “If I date someone my age, they don’t get my life. They don’t understand three kids, they don’t want any part of that, actually.”

Jason is 39-years-old and has a child of his own. Like Leah, he has also been divorced twice. While some may question Leah’s decision to date a man who is over a decade older than her, she feels that this is what works best for her.

Fans have followed Leah since her 16 and Pregnant episode which aired in 2010. It was then Leah found out she was pregnant with twins. She and Corey Simms had not been together very long, but they did their best to make their situation work, marrying in October of 2010. Despite their best efforts, things did not work out for the couple and they divorced the following year.

After her first marriage, Leah moved on with a man named Jeremy Calvert. The two married in April 2012 and had a daughter together in 2013. Although they tried to make their marriage work, the two divorced in 2015.

Since her divorce from Calvert, Leah has kept her love life relatively private and has focused more on herself rather than a boyfriend. She revealed the relationship with Jason in the summer of 2018. Although they appeared to be doing well, they split briefly in October of 2018 before getting back together.

While Jason will be included in Leah’s segments on Teen Mom 2, Leah’s story will also focus on her daughters. As previously reported by Inquisitr, a preview of Season 9 released last week shows Leah talking on the phone with her ex Corey about the twins first day of school. Her daughter Ali has muscular dystrophy and has an aide while at school. While on the phone, Leah asks if Ali likes her new aide and Ali says she does.

A new preview for next week’s episode of Teen Mom 2 was posted by the official Teen Mom 2 Twitter account. The preview shows Leah on the phone with Corey and it is revealed that an issue with Ali’s wheelchair has happened.

Leah says, “They didn’t have the piece to transport her wheelchair,” to which Corey replied, “It’s the first day of school.”

Frustrated with the situation, Leah replies, “Thank you!”

It is unclear what exactly the situation is, but fans can watch the new episode next Monday on MTV to find out!