‘America’s Got Talent’ Favorites Open Up About Their Jaw-Dropping Eliminations To ‘People’

Fans were stunned as two of the youngest and most popular contestants of America’s Got Talent were eliminated from Monday’s episode of the series’ special Champions episodes.

Neither ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer nor singer Courtney Hadwin won the coveted Golden Buzzer that judge Heidi Klum held close to her chest, so neither competitor moved forward to the finals.

The two made it to the top 3 of the audition stage but ultimately lost to Spain’s Got Talent champion Cristina Ramos, who won with the most votes from the Midwest region.

America’s Got Talent: The Champions doesn’t just showcase the very best from the United States. The show also pulls top acts from global versions of the Got Talent franchise too. This means, the new series includes winners from Britain’s Got Talent, Denmark’s Got Talent, South Africa’s Got Talent, Russia’s Got Talent and more from around the world.

During Monday’s competition, Farmer performed with her puppet Oscar the Mouse and amazed judges Klum, Simon Cowell, Mel B and Howie Mandel with their duets of Tina Turner’s hits “Nutbush City Limits” and “Proud Mary.”

Hadwin auditioned with an original song. She is also focusing on releasing her own songs post-AGT Champions.

Hadwin spoke to People Magazine and revealed that she wants to continue to be an original artist and is currently working on new music.

“I’m working on new music, which is really cool! It’s going to be my own style. I want my own personal songs to not be based on someone else’s voice, I want it to be my voice and my kind of style,” says the U.K. native, who signed with Cowell’s record label after becoming a finalist on AGT Season 13.

“It was only a couple of months ago that I couldn’t have dreamt of being where I am now. It’s just amazing how much I’ve done. I feel very lucky!” she adds.

On losing the chance to be named the world’s best, Farmer said to People, “I’m just taking it step-by-step,” adding that she’s returned to being a student at her local public school.

“I’m just going along for the ride,” the Season 12 AGT winner said to People. “I hope there’s more to come.”

Farmer and Hadwin became close friends through their shared experiences on the series.

“Courtney and I actually became really good friends,” Farmer said to People. “We hung out a lot. She’s really, really sweet. She’s an amazing singer, she’s incredible.”

“I have always wanted to have a competition show for the very best of the best Got Talent acts from around the world,” Simon Cowell proclaimed in a statement when announcing the show. “The variety and the talents of the acts who enter Got Talent globally are incredible and unbelievable.”

America’s Got Talent: The Champions airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.