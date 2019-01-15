‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Will Asks Katie An Uncomfortable Question

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, January 16 reveal that Will Spencer (Finnegan George) has some tough questions for his mother Katie Logan Forrester (Heather Tom). Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will be impressed that his son takes after him, while Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will move ahead with the adoption.

Will Spencer Asks Katie Logan An Uncomfortable Question

It wasn’t too long ago that Will Spencer inadvertently caused Katie to break up with Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks). The little boy had pretended to call his father Bill Spencer and noted that his mom’s fiancé was also his brother, per She Knows Soaps. Katie had declared that that was the one hurdle that she and Wyatt could not overcome and broke up with him.

It appears as if Will may cause a similar situation on Bold and the Beautiful when he asks Katie if she still loves Bill. Katie has always handled her son’s questions with sensitivity, and there can be little doubt that she will take her son’s feelings into account. Although Bill is Will’s father, she is now married to Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher). She would be wise to remind her son that the three of them will always be a family unit and will always love him.

Bill Impressed By Will’s Business Acumen

Dollar Bill has a very particular gift – he knows how to turn a profit. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that when Will demonstrates that he has the same ability, Bill will be suitably impressed.

Katie will be very taken by Bill’s about-turn as far as Will is concerned. He has really stepped up and become more involved in Will’s life. Unfortunately, Thorne will also notice that there is a change in the way that Katie treats Bill and this will make him feel like an outsider. B&B fans should expect to see increased tensions between Katie and Thorne as Bill starts to play a more prominent role in their lives.

Steffy Goes Ahead With Adopting Baby Phoebe

Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) told Steffy that there was a baby that she could adopt immediately. After Flo (Katrina Bowden) meets Steffy, she will claim to be impressed enough with Steffy to give her her baby to adopt.

Per Soap Central, Steffy will go ahead with the adoption so that she can give Kelly a sibling to grow up with. Inquisitr shared that Steffy will call the baby Phoebe after her twin sister who passed away several years ago. However, it seems as if Phoebe could actually be Hope Logan Spencer’s (Annika Noelle) Beth.

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.