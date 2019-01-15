White House Denies Ivanka Trump Is Being Considered To Run World Bank

In the past few days, since the announcement that Jim Yong Kim will be stepping down from his position as president of the World Bank, rumors have been swirling that U.S. President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, will be stepping into the role.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the president is “highly suspicious” of institutions such as the World Bank, which could make him all the more likely to place someone in his inner circle into the position. But according to Time Magazine, Ivanka doesn’t even have her hat in the ring for the job.

Ivanka, who is one of the president’s chief advisers in the White House, will apparently only be helping to seek out the next person who will take on the important task of running the World Bank. She was asked by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney to help them come up with a suitable nomination for the job.

As White House Deputy Director of Communications Jessica Ditto has explained in a statement, the board of directors of the World Bank “traditionally accepts the U.S. nominee for the position,” and explained that Ivanka was requested to “help manage the U.S. nomination process as she’s worked closely with the World Bank’s leadership for the past two years.”

Ivanka Trump isn't in the running to lead the World Bank despite reports, White House says https://t.co/bGwttfNddY — TIME (@TIME) January 14, 2019

According to Ditto, the reason Ivanka’s voice is to be heard with regards to the nomination is because of her involvement with important initiatives that have been undertaken by the bank in the past.

So far, the names that have been floated as possible successors to Kim include that of former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, the undersecretary of the Treasury for International Affairs David Malpass, and U.S. Agency for International Development director Mark Green.

It’s not the first high-profile job that Ivanka has been touted for, with rumors swirling that she was going to be named U.N. Ambassador after the resignation of Haley, but the president has already faced backlash for allowing her to be named as one of his top advisers in the White House. Nominating her as the head of the World Bank would likely cause further outrage.

According to Politico, the World Bank is an institution that “provides loans to countries and focuses on development and poverty eradication.” Although it’s not a rule that the U.S. nominee must be selected and sworn in by the organization’s board, it is fairly standard that the person who is touted by the United States is the one selected to take on the role.